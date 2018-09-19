St. James to host adult formation programs

Submitted by Kip Coerper

Members of St. James’ will be offering weekly classes for adults this fall at various times during the week. Most classes will be about six weeks in length, starting in the middle of September.

All are welcome.

A Bigger Table: Building Messy, Authentic and Hopeful Spiritual Community

In this instructive and hopeful book, John Pavlovitz dives head-long into the anguish, rage and despair many of us are feeling in this extraordinarily anxious and divisive time in our nation’s history. Plavlovitz believes that now, more than ever, we as communities of faith need to talk about the cost of discipleship and what it means to follow Jesus.

Materials: A Bigger Table: Building Messy, Authentic and Hopeful Spiritual Community by John Pavlovitz (Paperback $14.40; Kindle $7.93)

Meeting Times: (Section 1) Sundays 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., six weeks beginning Sept. 23 and (Section 2) Sundays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., six weeks beginning Sept. 23

If less than five people sign up, only one of the classes may be offered.

Facilitator: Debra Rose Brillati debra_rose@live.com

Climate Church, Climate World

How People of Faith Must Work for Change

This is the title of a compelling book, written by Jim Antal, a denominational leader in the United Church of Christ, and public theologian. Jim shows how the Church can engage the urgent moral crisis of climate change.

Materials: Climate Church, Climate World by Jim Antal (Paperback $25)

Meeting Times: (Section 1) Sundays noon to 1 p.m., six weeks beginning Sept. 16 and (Section 2) Wednesdays 5 to 6 p.m., six weeks beginning Sept. 19.

If less than five people sign up, only one of the classes may be offered this fall. The class may be offered again in January.

Facilitator: Kip Coerper kipcoerper@gmail.com

What Do We Believe: Gender and the Creeds of the Church

The goal of this series is to look at our two ancient creeds — the Apostles’ and Nicene Creeds. What do they say about what we believe – the Trinity, Jesus’ humanity, the nature of God and the Holy Spirit? And particularly – we will look at gender.

Materials: Gender and the Nicene Creed, Elizabeth Rankin Geitz (New $14.95, Kindle $9. 99; Used $5.93, and up)

Meeting times: Sundays 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., six sessions: Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, Nov. 11, 18, and 25.

Facilitator: The Rev. Chuck Stewart, Deacon cnstewart@verizon.net.

James: Living the Christian Life 24/7

What does a real relationship with Jesus look like day-to day?

The Book of James is all about what it means to follow Christ 24/7. It explores spiritual maturity, and how to grow up in the faith.

Materials: James: Living the Christian Life 24/7 (Kindle $29.70)

Meeting Times: Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., six weeks beginning Sept. 20, no meeting on Oct. 11. Note: Minimum of five participants plus facilitator.

Facilitator: Cathryn Buck cathbuck@aol.com.

Meeting Christ in Prayer

The objective of this course is to become more aware of God and more responsive to God’s presence.

Materials: Meeting Christ in Prayer: An 8-Week Life-Enriching Experience Based on the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius ( $14).

Meeting Times: (Section 1) Sundays 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., eight weeks beginning Sept. 23 and (Section 2) Thursdays noon to 1 p.m., eight weeks beginning Sept. 27.

Facilitator: Katelynn Roffo, Ministry Intern roffoke@lemoyne.edu.

More info at stjamesskan.org.

