YMCA and Community Cetner announces upcoming fall programs

FALL BASKETBALL CLINIC FOR BOYS AND GIRLS

– The Fall basketball clinic is for all skill levels in grades 4-8 to improve and develop your basketball skills; dribbling, passing, shooting, offense defense and sportsmanship. Please register by September 17. The clinic runs September 18-October 25. Grades 7/8: 4-5pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays and Grades 4/5/6: 5-6pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

FALL VOLLEYBALL CLINIC FOR BOYS AND GIRLS

-Boys and girls in grades 5-8, come learn and improve your volleyball skills; setting, receiving, hitting, serving, defense, teamwork and sportsmanship. Please register by September 17. The clinic runs September 19-October 26. The Fall volleyball clinic will be on Wednesdays 4-5pm.

TENNIS LESSONS (taught by Paul Kinn a USPTA Certified Professional Coach and Teaching Pro)

-Youth ages 5-10 join in on the fun of learning the game of tennis from Paul Kinn a USPTA Certified Professional Coach and Teaching Pro while participating on Sundays, 12-1pm. September 16-October 21. Please register by September14.

KINDER BASKETBALL

-Learn through playing! Children ages 3-5 will be introduced to the sport of basketball with an emphasis on basic skill, team play and having fun. Sessions will be held on Saturdays, 945-1015am beginning September 22 through November 3. Please register by September 17. Parents are encouraged to participate.

LEARN TO PLAY BASKETBALL

-Boys and girls ages 6-7 join us in learning the fundamentals of the game of basketball with an emphasis on fun, learning the basic skills, team play and sportsmanship. Sessions will be held on Fridays, 4-5pm beginning September 21 through October26. Please register by September 17

YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE FOR BOYS AND GIRLS

-Each session players will learn new skills and compete in structured age appropriate games. The Games will alternate between the Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA, with the first week of games being played at the Auburn YMCA. The league runs September 15-November 17. Please register by September 14.

Ages 8-9: 11am-12pm, Saturday

Ages 10-12: 12-130pm, Saturday

Ages 13-15: 130-30pm, Saturday

PARENT & CHILD MOVEMENT AND EXERCISE

-The class is full of fun and engaging movement and educational activities for children ages 2-5 and with parent participation. Age appropriate skills such as body awareness, motor skills, rhythm, physical fitness and having fun are incorporated into this program. There are two separate 6-week sessions being offered; Tuesdays and Thursdays 9-10am beginning September 18-October 25 OR Wednesday and Fridays 9-10am beginning September 19-October 26. Please register by September 17.

MONDAY NIGHT VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

-Co-ed league runs for 8 weeks plus playoffs. Need at least two females on the court at all times. The league has both a recreational and competitive division. Please sign up your team by September 13. Games start on September 17 and played every Monday 630-9pm with the regular season going to November 12 then playoffs. Fee is $150 per team.

OPEN PICKLEBALL

-A fun court sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Created for all ages and skill levels, the game is easy for beginners to learn and can develop into a quick, fast paced, competitive game for experienced players. Players of all levels are welcome to drop in and play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am-12pm. Free for members and $10 for general public

ADULT BASKETBALL

-Players of all levels are welcome to come shoot around or play pickup games. Free for members and $10 for general public. Thursdays: 630-9pm and Sundays: 10-1130am

3rd ANNUAL A NOD TO NEWELL PICKELBALL TOURNAMENT

-Come join in on the fun as we hold our 3rd Annual A Nod to Newell Pickleball Tournament on October 13, sponsored by The Genuine Brannock Device. There will be a competitive and recreational division to compete in. Please register by October 5 and receive a complimentary tournament t-shirt. Check in and warm up begin at 8am, games begin at 9am

