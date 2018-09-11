Sportsmen’s Dinner welcomes ‘The Call Outdoors’ Sept. 20 at Driver’s Village

The popular annual Sportsmen’s Dinner will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, at Driver’s Village Conference Center. The event, which features numerous raffles and silent auctions, is proud to host “The Call Outdoors” as guest speakers.

The Call Outdoors is a ministry that uses hunting and the outdoors as a way to share Christ’s Gospel. Their talk is titled “Our Favorite Hunts.” Dave Stallard, along with Jeff Murphy, Phil Stallard and Curtis Kenyon, are The Call Outdoors team members and share their talents, resources, time and efforts. They’re always excited to share some of their most memorable hunts that they have captured over the years. The audience will get a chance to see a variety of waterfowl and turkey hunts. Much of the footage they share features funny moments that delight audiences. There will be a dog demonstration incorporated in this seminar. Along with hearing all about their favorite hunts, attendees will hear some important hunting tips and tactics that are sure to be useful on the next hunt.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Gathering Place at North Syracuse Baptist Church, 420 S. Main St., North Syracuse. Doors will open at 4 p.m. During the dinner, guests can win raffles and prizes. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at tgponline.org/events.

The Driver’s Village Conference Center is located on the second floor of Center Court, 5885 E. Circle Drive in Cicero.

