Town of DeWitt to hold annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway hangs a wreath at the 2015 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. (File Photo)

The Town of DeWitt invites DeWitt residents and families, and also the greater community, to come together at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at the Town of DeWitt 9/11 Memorial at Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, to commemorate Sept. 11, 2001.

Town Board members, community leaders, first responders, veterans, members of the clergy and members of the community will gather at the DeWitt Town Hall 9/11 Memorial Monument to honor those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, the families who were left behind and the first responders who answered the call to service on that day and for the days, weeks and months that followed.

“Part of our commitment to building community in DeWitt is reaching out not only to our own residents and families, but to the broader community,” said Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko. “Our 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony is open to anyone who wants to attend. We encourage families to come together; this is a challenging time in our country and this event seeks not only to remember the people we lost on Sept. 11, 2001, but is also an opportunity to stand together to honor the true ideals of our community and our country.”

For more information, go to townofdewitt.com or call 315-446-3901, ext. 5.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story