Residents ‘consider cousin Ken’ at donor registration drive

Table set up with a photo of Manlius Police Sergeant Ken Hatter at the bone marrow registration drive, coordinated by DeWitt Police Chief John Anton and Hatter’s cousin Jason Galvez. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Only 30 percent of patients in need of a bone marrow transplant find a matching donor in their families. When Manlius Police Sergeant Ken Hatter found no matches in his family, his cousin and the DeWitt Chief of Police decided to coordinate a donor drive in his name.

On Friday, Sept. 7, a bone marrow donor registration drive took place at Fayetteville Towne Center’s community room to look for possible matches on behalf of Hatter, with local police officers and firefighters acting as volunteers at the event.

According to the Gofundme page created by his wife Lisa Hatter, Ken was diagnosed in 2007 with a slow-growing follicular Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Over the past 11 years, with close monitoring and intermittent chemotherapy, it has been kept under control. But about two years ago the cancer turned more aggressive, requiring more aggressive treatment.

Most recently, Hatter received immunotherapy at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, but it was unsuccessful. Now, Hatter must endure more aggressive chemo requiring hospitalization, and ultimately, a bone marrow transplant.

While only 30 percent of those who need a donor are matched with family members, 70 percent match with non-family members, according to DKMS, an international non-profit advocacy group that raises awareness for blood cancers and donor recruitment.

“Bottom line is that [Hatter’s] fighting for his life, and one of these people might make all the difference,” said DeWitt Police Chief John Anton, who spoke on behalf of Ken Hatter who remains in the hospital.

Anton coordinated this drive with Hatter’s cousin Jason Galvez, who reached out to DKMS for the possible donor drive. When the organization asked if Anton would coordinate it, he said “absolutely.”

“They’ve been awesome,” Anton said about the organization.

The turnout, said Anton, was “way better than expected,” and not even halfway through the drive volunteers already had gone through half of their supplies.

“It’s been great — a great response from the community,” he said.

This donor drive, said Anton, was a “chance for the community to not only help us, but to help other people in this situation.”

“There’s people every year who need this done and don’t have their matches, and this is the only way for them to save their lives,” said Anton.

And the money raised from Hatter’s Gofundme page, said Anton, was “not expected at all” by Hatter and his family.

The initial goal for Hatter’s Gofundme page was $13,500 — as of Sept. 9, the page has raised $16,145 by 147 people in 16 days.

“I can tell you 100 percent that him and his family are super appreciative of all the support; they’ve been overwhelmed,” said Anton.

According to the Gofundme page, remaining funds after expenses are paid will be donated to the Wilmot Cancer Center.

A date for the next drive is yet to be determined, but Anton said another drive will be held at some point. Later this month, Crouse Hospital in Syracuse will also hold a donor registration drive on behalf of Hatter.

To donate or get involved, visit Hatter’s Gofundme page or Facebook.com/ConsiderCousinKen.

