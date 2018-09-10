From the Skaneateles Lake Association

By Fran Rotunno Fish

Jefferson Project Vertical Profiler: Hopefully, you all read the article in last week’s Skaneateles Press about the vertical profiler that has been moored in Skaneateles Lake for the past few weeks by the Jefferson Project. And hopefully, also, you read about the Skaneateles Lake Association’s initial outreach early this Spring to facilitate a working relationship with the Fund for Lake George and the Jefferson Project for the benefit of both Skaneateles Lake and Lake George. If you have not read it, please do so. If you did not get the paper or need a copy of the article, please request one from the SLA via the “contact us” tab at SkaneatelesLake.org.

Fundraising event at the Krebs: On Sept. 12 please join us for a fun filled evening with SLA guest bartenders, Paul Torrisi (Doctor of Drinks), Dave Birchenough (skilled at sailing/sliding them down the bar), and Debbie Bobbett (she can Stand Up [Paddle board] for the lake like nobody else) and more. They will be serving drinks from 6 to 8 p.m. All tips will benefit the Skaneateles Lake Association.

If you are curious about the state of our lake, want to donate, or want to know what we are doing to preserve and protect our lake, come! SLA Board Members will be available to share information about our current efforts and answer question. Bring your friends who aren’t members, and we will encourage them to join the Skaneateles Lake Association.

Milfoil Control Team Activity: The Milfoil Boar Team under the direction of John Menapace is in the process of picking up the six acres of matting put down on the largest patches of milfoil early the season. First matting down is the first matting taken out. Bob Werner and Bill Dean have finished the survey of the lake that is used to identify the location of further large patches of milfoil that will be included in the matting done next year. The data collected will be analyzed and based upon the size of the areas of milfoil and their location being suitable for matting a plan will be made for next year. Please use caution if you see the Milfoil Boat in an area while you are out in your own watercraft as there are likely to be divers in and under the water. Rolling these mats up is not as simple as rolling up a carpet in your living room.

Email Addresses: When people fill out the SLA Annual Member Registration Form, they are asked to provide an email address. Some do not do so because they are concerned about too many emails from too many people. However, this last week with the recurrent algal bloom, as we worked to keep our membership and the community informed, there were people contacting the SLA to be added to our email list and some contacting us to update their emails. In both cases these people had heard about our email updates and wanted to be kept informed also. We, of course, add all who request to be added to our email list and, if not SLA members, we encourage then to join.

Lost and Found Items: The Skaneateles Lake Association Website maintains a “lost and found site” to assist area residents with recovering or returning items that have broken away, broken off or just been left behind. If you find something significant on the shoreline or recover it from the lake or lose something in the lake, use the “contact us” tab on our website and report your lost and found. We will keep your identification confidential and help you get it back or return it. Currently on our website we have five found items posted. On Aug. 15th in the area of the Skaneateles Country Club a pair of red and black O’Brien Water Skis floating in the lake was picked up by a boating SLA member. On August 31st an SLA member found what appears to be a sailboat rudder floating in the water about a quarter mile north of Lourdes Camp. The fin is white fiberglass/composite with a wooden handle and an aluminum extension. Finally, we have three items left at Lourdes Camp following our SLA Annual Meeting on 30th including a golf cap with a Renouvous Solar logo, a RAF Electronic Hardware water bottle, and a black Skaneateles Country Club Ladies Challenge Team blanket. If any of these items are yours, please contact the SLA with your name and contact information via the “contact us” tab on our Website. Thank you.

Please thank the following for co-supporting the Milfoil Boar for a day or multiple days: Greenfield Lane Association, Lakeview Auto and Marine (Terry, Rachael and Bob DeWitt), Barb Conner and Doug Wood.

Please thank the following for sponsoring the Milfoil Boat for a day or multiple days: Kitty and Tim O’Donnell, Sheila Hemami, Kristine and Jeffrey Bogart, Coffin Construction, LLC, Demitra Vounas, Ten Mile Point South HOA, Cindy and John Varney.

Please thank the following for sponsoring an Invasive Species Monitoring Steward for a day: Ann Kilian, Marie and Joseph Grasso, Collen & Peter Dean, Sandra & William Nichols, Susan and Bill Anderson.

Please thank the following for their contributions to the David Lee Hardy Fund which supports our Invasive Species Monitoring Stewards: Liz and Bill Sharp, Martha and Thomas Squires, Katie and Jason Armijo, Pine Bluff HOA.

