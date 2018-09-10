Cazenovia to honor 9/11 era heroes

Sep 10, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, in Cazenovia’s Memorial Park. The ceremony will serve to remember the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and to honor the heroism of first responders and service members since that fateful day. There will be representation from local emergency response and veterans groups, music, silent reflection and more. All are welcome to attend the remembrance events marking the 17th anniversary of the tragedy.
The candlelight vigil ceremony is coordinated annually by members of Project CAFE, a non-profit teen organization that, as part of its mission, coordinates Cazenovia community service projects and events, in the hopes of improving and connecting the entire community.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
