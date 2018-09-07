Sheriff’s department announces arrest

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Detectives have charged a Cayuga County man with attempting to disseminate indecent material to a minor.

Wilfred Clark (51) of 10178 Slab City Road, Jordan, a level I sex offender, was arrested on August 29th, and charged with the felonies of attempting to disseminate indecent material to minors in the 1st degree and failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of his address change as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act. Clark is accused of sending a sexually explicit image to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Clark, who was convicted in 2006 of Rape in the 3rd degree, was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court on August 29th, and is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center on a no bail status.

