 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Sheriff’s department announces arrest

Sep 07, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Sheriff’s department announces arrest

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Detectives have charged a Cayuga County man with attempting to disseminate indecent material to a minor.
Wilfred Clark (51) of 10178 Slab City Road, Jordan, a level I sex offender, was arrested on August 29th, and charged with the felonies of attempting to disseminate indecent material to minors in the 1st degree and failing to notify the Sheriff’s Office of his address change as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act. Clark is accused of sending a sexually explicit image to an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.
Clark, who was convicted in 2006 of Rape in the 3rd degree, was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court on August 29th, and is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center on a no bail status.

Comment on this Story

Caz village board creates all day parking on Nickerson, Liberty streets

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill