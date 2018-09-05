Years Ago in Skaneateles

This week’s column was researched and written by Kate Aberi and Ireland Walker.

In 1992, a Skaneateles resident and student at Skaneateles High School, Tom Scherrer was awarded as the second best golf player in the country. Tom Scherrer played at the U.S Amatuer Golf Championship in Dublin, Ohio. Several hundred amateur golfers from around the country participated. His loss was to Justin Conard of Texas. During 1988 and 1989 Scherrer won the New York State Public High School Championship, at this time he was only in 11th and 12th grade. He became a member of the Junior Golf Association during high school, and graduated in 1989. After high school, he went on to college where he participated in the golf team at the University of North Carolina and played for three years. He also played with the USGA team, this team was able to beat two European countries for the Walker Cup title in Ireland. It’s amazing to think a member of this small town and community has become so well-known for his sport and can represent our town in a positive way.

… The Skaneateles Press published an article telling the public about the dangers of the beautiful Skaneateles Lake view. Lining the side of the streets are businesses and tourists. During the summer, roads become busy, being a well visited attraction. The roads that attribute to the dangers are found on Genesee St., between the St. James’ Church and local buildings. Drivers going West like to appreciate the beauty of the lake which takes their attention off the road. This can pose a great danger to both pedestrians and drivers. First hand driver, George Scriven, a Police Officer was injured as a result of viewing the alluring Skaneateles lake while driving along it. Today, streets are still jam packed with people driving while trying to get a good look at the lake. Next time you drive through the village of Skaneateles keep your eyes peeled for wandering tourists!

… an unexpected article was published in the Skaneateles Press about thieves trying to run down the owner of a car dealership here in Skaneateles. The article said that Raymond Kennedy, owner of Kennedy Chevrolet, narrowly escaped with his life when he surprised thieves in the car lot next to his place on E Genesee Rd. When he saw the stolen car driving out of the lot, he tried to stop it, but instead of stopping, they swerved right for Mr. Kennedy. According to the article, the car nearly grazed him, as he leaped for safety. The burglars used it for about four hours and then abandoned it in front of a home on Onondaga Street. Today, stolen cars can easily be tracked with more advanced technology than the 1960s, so there’s no need to jump in front of your car if it’s being stolen. Instead, contact the police.

… Central and Eastern Europe, went through a period of hardship for 12 years that has impacted Europe and more than half of the world greatly. During this time German soldiers also known as Nazis, took over parts of Europe and targeted people based on their beliefs, race, and lifestyles. Seventy-five years ago, the Nazis dropped bombs on many European countries. The Skaneateles Press tells a story of someone experiencing the trauma, sharing that there were eight fighter bombers sent from the Germans at 9:30 AM to their residential area. The person stated that each plane dropped four bombs. It also reads that one British soldier was killed and in the following hours, eight more planes passed over with bombs. The person was hiding in a trench and described the bombs as “coming at him”. This horror was tragic for Europe during the 1930s and 40s and is just one example of a first-hand experience.

… the Skaneateles Press issued an informative article stating that the U.S. government needed help in collections for World War I. In the article, the War Department asked for all teachers and pupils to collect peach and plum pits and all kinds of nut shells for the use in making carbon gas masks. Fortunately, citizens don’t have to worry about contributing to a war effort like this today. However, the school district does collect items like box tops for fundraisers and charities to help the needy, and they also have their local food pantry drive during the holidays. So next time you are biting into a peach, remember that those delicious fruits helped to supply the production of gas masks for the war years ago.

