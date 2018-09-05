LETTER: Democrats: Vote in Sept. 13 primary

To the editor:

Voting is almost always on a Tuesday; but Primary Day this year is Thursday, Sept. 13. Tuesday that week marks the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and is also the second day of the holy observance of Rosh Hashanah.

I’m writing to remind local Democrats to drop by your neighborhood’s polling place and make your voice heard on Sept. 13. We are lucky enough to have an embarrassment of riches to choose from as we decide who our candidate for New York State Attorney General will be. Four Democrats are on the ballot.

The candidates all come with serious credentials worth our consideration. Leecia Eve has been an advisor to both Vice President Biden and Secretary of State Clinton. Leticia James is a New York City Council member who was endorsed by the State Democratic Committee. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney has represented the Hudson Valley for three terms. Zephyr Teachout is a distinguished NYU law professor who was a surprisingly strong primary candidate for governor four years ago.

There is not one of these public servants I wouldn’t enthusiastically support in November

Vigorous debate is a sign of a healthy democratic process. Critics of Eve and Teachout feel they lack the governmental experience to effectively manage the huge office, staff, and scope of the NYS Attorney General. Others feel Maloney should remain in Congress to lead the fight against the often incredible proposals from the Trump administration. Some say James has not yet shown enough independence from the governor’s office that has been characteristic of Attorneys General of both political parties. I have a favorite, many others do too. This is what we Democrats hold primaries for.

Regardless of whom we choose our process stands in vivid contrast to the sometimes empty spectacle of the Republican method, where primary challengers usually are muzzled and pushed off the ballot.

Locally, our State Senator Dave Valesky seeks renomination on Primary Day. Valesky has provided excellent constituent service and has fought hard — and successfully — for state school aid to our local districts here in Salina. I am glad to think he is on our side in that battle each spring during state budget negotiations. Dave is known to those of us “of a certain age” from when he worked in then Assemblyman Mike Bragman’s office, and on TV at WCNY, too.

As the local chair of the Democratic committee, I want to encourage all members to be a part of a large turnout on Primary Day, Thursday, Sept. 13. Voting is from noon to 9 p.m. Democracy works best when we all participate.

Chris Shepherd

Chair, Salina Democratic Committee

