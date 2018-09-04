 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Lairds celebrate 60th anniversary

Sep 04, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Lairds celebrate 60th anniversary

Lairds celebrating 60th anniversary

June and Robert Laird of Marcellus, NY will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, 2018. They were married in 1958 at First Congregational Church, East Longmeadow, MA.

June worked for several years as a teller for Merchant’s National Bank, now M&T Bank and Lincoln National Bank, now JP Morgan Chase Bank. Bob worked for many years as an electrical engineer with the General Electric Company until retiring in 1990.

An early celebratory 60th wedding anniversary dinner party was held at the Belhurst Castle, Geneva, NY on Aug. 4, attended by the couple’s four children, their spouses, 11 of their 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. All enjoyed the dinner, 60 years of pictures, videos and happy memories including a live audio of their wedding vows.

In September June and Bob plan a nostalgic anniversary trip to York Beach, Maine, where they spent countless happy summers in years past.

Comment on this Story

DEC reports likely HAB

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby seniors skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill