Lairds celebrate 60th anniversary

June and Robert Laird of Marcellus, NY will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, 2018. They were married in 1958 at First Congregational Church, East Longmeadow, MA.

June worked for several years as a teller for Merchant’s National Bank, now M&T Bank and Lincoln National Bank, now JP Morgan Chase Bank. Bob worked for many years as an electrical engineer with the General Electric Company until retiring in 1990.

An early celebratory 60th wedding anniversary dinner party was held at the Belhurst Castle, Geneva, NY on Aug. 4, attended by the couple’s four children, their spouses, 11 of their 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. All enjoyed the dinner, 60 years of pictures, videos and happy memories including a live audio of their wedding vows.

In September June and Bob plan a nostalgic anniversary trip to York Beach, Maine, where they spent countless happy summers in years past.

