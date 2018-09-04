DEC reports likely HAB

DEC staff and City of Syracuse reports a likely cyanobacteria HAB on Skaneateles Lake (Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga Co.). The size of the bloom according to the sampler is small localized. The HAB was spotted near the swim area near the Skaneateles Country Club.

According to the report, HABs have been reported today additional locations as well.

Exposure to any cyanobacteria HABs can cause health effects in people and animals when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or when airborne droplets are inhaled. This is true regardless of toxin levels; some blue-green algae produce toxins, while others do not. Exposure to blooms and toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties. People and pets should avoid contact with blooms, and should rinse off with clean water if contact occurs. For more information go to www.health.ny.gov/harmfulalgae.

