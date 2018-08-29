Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This week’s column was researched and written by Trevor Knupp and Josh Pickup.

26 Years Ago

In 1992, The Skaneateles Press published an article on the holy day feast run by St. Mary’s Church for the Feast of the Assumption Day. The celebration started in Thayer Park and the Rev. Philip Lembo of St. Mary’s blessed the lake and opened with a prayer. He spoke of the hunger and starvation of the world and of prosecution of innocent people during the war in Yugoslavia. A procession was held in which over 300 people participated, which led to St. Mary’s for Mass. The mass was followed by a pasta feast provided by Pasta Pete’s. This is similar to processions held during Lent, like on Good Friday. St. Mary’s church still holds processions through town for many of these important religious days, like they did 26 years ago. It is nice to see Skaneateles keep many of its traditions.

50 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press published an article on Mr. C. W. Young, and his friend Mr. James Tuohy. At around 4pm on a Sunday afternoon, Mr. Young and Mr. Tuohy with his four children, were enjoying a cruise in Young’s motorboat, when he noticed smoke coming from the motor. When he uncovered it, he discovered flames. When the fire extinguishers failed to put the flames out, they called for help. Luckily, two people on a separate boat were passing by, Dr. Rudolph Slovik and Jack Frederick. When safely on board, they noticed that Young’s boat was almost completely destroyed. Though this happened half a century ago it’s important to think about boating safety, check to make sure your required fire extinguisher is up-to-date and functioning.

75 Years Ago

In 1943, The Skaneateles Press published an article on oil resources titled “The Way To Poverty”. The article states, “a protracted oil shortage will be the fault of man, rather than the fault of nature, if oil prices are held at levels which prohibit exploration and development, and disregard production costs.” This article goes on to talk about the lack of generosity in “rewarding” workers who help produce and ship the oil. This is interesting that even 75 years ago oil shortages were thought of as a possible problem, yet today, 75 years later we still use the same oil that not only has a finite amount left, but that also has detrimental effects on our environment. Next time you stand by your car pumping gas, just think about how we won’t always have that fuel to use.

100 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press published an article on a letter that was sent from a wounded French soldier to a woman here in Skaneateles thanking her for sending a gift to the hospital housing the wounded French soldiers. The soldier talked about his mental struggles as well as the physical pain he was suffering. He talked about how he was away from his family, and how they were struggling because German Hordes were invading his hometown. However, he went on to state that her generosity helped to spread hope and more determination to him and the rest of the soldiers. He said, “I hasten to thank you for your generosity to the French Soldiers.” Though this event happened 100 years ago, it’s a great reminder to give to people in need and support our fellow beings.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story