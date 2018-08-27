MasterWorks Chorale to hold auditions

MasterWorks Chorale heads into 53rd year, seeks new members

The 2018-19 season for the MasterWorks Chorale will mark the 53rd year since the group of singers was originally organized.

In the more than half century the chorale has existed, it has performed countless times for hundreds of people across Central New York.

Since its inception, the chorale has truly been a community based group, drawing members from Marcellus, Skaneateles, Cayuga County and Syracuse and Oswego County from time to time.

Each year the chorale is open to and seeking new members.

This year the chorale is welcoming new singers during two open rehearsals Sept. 4 and 11 from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St, Skaneateles.

Singers of all abilities and musical experiences (high school age and older) are welcome to lift their voices with MasterWorks’ 60-member choir for the 2018–19 season.

Formal auditions are not required.

New members simply meet with music director Kip Coerper, Ch.M. to determine their vocal ranges for the best placement in the choir.

Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings at First Presbyterian Church. Some rehearsals include mini-tutorials on music reading, vocal skills or choral singing.

Concerts are held at beautiful venues in Skaneateles, Auburn and Syracuse in October, December, March and May.

The fall 2018 concert season will include “American Folk Songs and Spirituals” on Oct. 28 at First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles; and Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 16 at St. James’ Episcopal Church, Skaneateles.

The spring 2019 season will include Handel’s coronation anthems with chamber orchestra on March 24 at St. Mary’s Church, Auburn.

Additionally, the chorale will perform a free children’s concert on May 18 at First Presbyterian Church followed by the annual Gala on May 19 at Springside Inn, Auburn.

Originally called the Marcellus Chorale, the choir was founded in 1965 by Joseph Centrone after local church choir directors expressed interest in forming a larger community ensemble.

From there the group gained in interest and popularity, drawing more members from surrounding communities to its ranks.

In 1996, the name was changed to MasterWorks Chorale, reflecting the growing choir’s musical focus.

From 1977 to 2011, Maureen McCauley led the group; in 2013 Coerper became conductor and music director assisted by Bryant and accompanist Doris Hill.

According to the group’s website the mission is to perform, promote and preserve choral music through artistic excellence for the mutual enjoyment and enrichment of the community and the members of the chorale while striving to enrich the community through the preservation of outstanding choral music from all traditions; reward our audiences and our membership with choral programs that elevate and entertain; inspire artistic excellence in performance by welcoming challenge, discovery and diversity in musical form; support and promote the performing arts in Central New York.

More information is available on the MasterWorks Chorale website at masterworkscny.org or by emailing info@masterworkscny.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story