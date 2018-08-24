Skaneateles High School and middle school to hold student orientations

Aug 24, 2018 Jason Gabak News, News, Skaneateles Press
Skaneateles High School and Middle School will hold student orientations next week beginning with the High School on Monday, August 27, followed by the Middle School on Wednesday, August 29.
The High School’s orientation on August 27 will take place at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.
The evening’s activities will provide a perfect opportunity for incoming freshman and new students to learn about their new school, their new classes as well as the many extra-curricular activities available to them.
A portion of the program will also be dedicated to parent information.
School counselors and administration will be present along with the high school’s Laker Link Leaders, who will assist with tours and other detailed information.
Schedules for all students will be available.
The Middle School’s sixth grade orientation on August 29 will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., starting in the gym before students head off to their first period classes.
Sixth grade students will have the chance to meet their teachers while learning their schedule and the building. The teachers and staff are eager to assist students in getting comfortable in their new surroundings and helping them to practice their locker combinations.
All students in grades 6-8 are welcome to come to the Middle School between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on August 29 to set up their lockers.
