September events at the Camillus Senior Center

September events planned at Camillus Senior Center

By Tricia Bacon

Senior Coordinator

Special events that are offered for the month of September at the Camillus Senior Center 25 ½ First St. Camillus.

There are so many fun and learning events at the Camillus Senior Center this month. Come check us out!

Senior Center Meeting

All seniors are invited to attend monthly meetings to learn about activities, events, and other happenings at the center. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. No meeting in September due to Labor Day holiday.

Mind Aerobics

This is a well-researched program that can help maintain or improve cognitive functioning by keeping your brain actively challenged. Participants attend two one-hour sessions per week for three months. Syracuse Jewish Family Service is the only provider in CNY offering this award-winning program developed by the NE Cognitive Center. Staff from SJFS will offer a free demonstration here on Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Call the center at 315-672-5820 to register for this demonstration. Afterwards, interested individuals may register for the class which will begin in late Sept/early Oct and will be held (tentatively) at the Camillus Senior Center.

Painted Treasures

Come create a decorative, hand painted keepsake. All supplies included, 10 to 11:45 a.m. $15 per person. First Thursday of the month, Sept. 6, stop by the office to see a sample. Call the senior center for more information.

Bunko Party

Join us for this fun dice game. Great chance to get out, meet friends and socialize. All supplies and refreshments provided. Prizes. Second and fourth Monday of the month, Sept. 10 and 24 1 to 3 p.m., $2 per person – Cash. Call 315-672-5820 to sign up.

Camillus Capers… Music and Mayhem! Lunch and Variety Show

Join us Tuesday Sept. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center for a fun lunch and variety show. $5.00 donation includes lunch and the show. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the center. Call 315 -672-5821 for more information. Fun for all!

AARP Smart Driver Course

Learn defensive driving techniques to keep you safe on the road and receive a reduction on your car insurance. Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 8:30 to 3 p.m. You must be here for the entire class. Cost is $20 for AARP members, $25 for non-members. Make checks payable to AARP – a separate check for each person. You may bring a lunch or order lunch at the center, sigh up beforehand. Participants should bring their unexpired driver’s license and AARP membership card if applicable. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended. Phone registration will NOT be accepted. Please mail in payment with the registration form (available at the center) to the Senior Center at 25 ½ First St. Camillus, NY 13031 or stop by the center with payment and to complete the registration form. Call 315-672-5820 for more information.

Tai Chi Chih

Standing or seated Tai Chi Chih is an effective, user friendly, holistic practice for balancing the health of body, mind, and spirit. Regular practice promotes well-being by reducing stress and anziety, improving blood pressure and balance, and increasing energy, flexibility and creativity. (Participants must be able to climb the five steps leading to the upstairs meeting room). The class is instructed by Neena Mitchell, an accredited instructor. Wednesday mornings Sept. 12 to Oct. 24 from 11 to noon, $25 per participant. Sign up by calling the center at 315-672-5820.

Card Making

Make a beautiful homemade greeting card. All materials provided. Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m., $5 per person – two cards per class. Please call 315 672-5820 to register. Instructed by Alyson Esposito.

Basic Drawing

Learn basic drawing techniques and concepts along with the introduction of wet medium. All lessons will conclude with a chat session in which all will be encouraged to talk about the work and learn from each other. Participants must provide their own supplies: a drawing pad (preferred mix media), set of drawing pencils (2H-6B) a white pencil, kneaded and white plastic erasers, pencil sharpener, a water soluable graphite pencil and one pointed brush medium tip. Instructed by Christine Patsos held on Thursdays, Sept. 13 through thru Oct. 18, 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., $25 per participant. To register mail in or drop off a check to the center office.

Mexican Train

Join us for a fun afternoon playing games! We’ll use dominoes to play the easy to learn game of Mexican Train. Third Monday of each month Monday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. Call the center to learn more.

Line Dancing

Do you enjoy dancing but don’t have a partner? Line dancing is the perfect answer. Instructed by Beverly Proulx, this class will teach basic steps and a few dances. Guaranteed fun! Tuesdays, Sept. 18 through Oct. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m., $20 per participant. For both men and women too! Call the center to register.

Bingo BonanzaJoin us for a fun-filled afternoon playing bingo. Special prizes and surprises galore, $5 per person. Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Call 315-672-5820 to register.

Chair Yoga

Enjoy the benefits of yoga right from your chair. Learn simple movements that gently exercise each part of the body, even our breathing. These seated exercises build strength and flexibility so we become more mobile and confident. Additional balance work is done standing while using the chair as a steady support. Thursday afternoons starting Sept. 20 through Oct. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m., $25 per person. Register at the center.

Teaser class: Not sure if this is the right class for you? Try out our teaser class on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 2 to 3 p.m. at no charge. Must call the office to register.

Stretch, Strengthen and Balance

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Next session begins on Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Nov. 1, $15 per person/6 week session. This program includes exercises to accommodate seniors of all ability levels. Strength and balance training exercises are done either in a seated position or standing with a chair. Register at the center.

Stroke Awareness

Spot a stroke F-A-S-T. Time is a crucial factor in being able to treat a stroke and reduce its effects. Join us for this informative talk where you will learn about different types of stroke, signs/symptoms and causes/risk factors. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10:45 a.m., free. Presented by Upstate Stroke Center. Call 315-672-5820 to register.

Trivia Day

Let’s have some fun after lunch! Teams or tables will compete against each other to answer a variety of trivia questions. Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. No charge to play but a donation for lunch. Sign up at the front desk or call 315-672-5820.

Senior Power Hour

Come join us for this energetic fitness class that consists of 30 minute warm up and aerobic dance followed by a half hour of strength and flexibility training. Class is instructed by Fred Wilson. Held on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning Sept. 26 through Nov. 2, $15 per person. Call the center to register.

The center serves daily lunches that start at noon – Monday – Friday. Seniors age 60+ and their spouses of any age are eligible. Suggested contribution is only $3. Guests under 60 are $6. Call ahead at 315-672-5820 for more information or to register.

