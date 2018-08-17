Spraying of Cicero Swamp scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 19

Due to the finding of EEE in a mosquito pool, aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and the immediate surrounding areas will take place after 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, weather permitting. If weather or wind conditions are unfavorable on Sunday, spraying will be conducted on the next appropriate day. The actual date will be announced to the public through local news, social media, and other communication channels, and residents in the spray areas will also be notified by phone through the 911 emergency notification system.

The designated spray areas are generally bounded on the north by Route 31, on the west by Northern Boulevard, on the south by Taft Road, and on the east by the county line (Chittenango Creek). Roads included in this area are: all or parts of Route 298, Bull Street, Eastwood Road, Island Road, Cicero Center Road, Fergerson Road, Ferstler Road, and Oxbow Road. To view a map of the spraying area, visit ongov.net/health/documents/SprayMapCicero.pdf

The pesticide that will be used for aerial spraying is Kontrol 30-30. This pesticide is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Division of Environmental Conservation for this use. A copy of the pesticide label can be found on the Onondaga County Health Department website at ongov.net/health/documents/MasterLineKontrol30-30label.pdf. A written copy of the label can be provided by calling (315) 435-1649.

If you live in the spray area, from 7 to 10 p.m. on the day of the scheduled spraying, it is recommended that you:

Stay indoors and keep your windows closed for one hour after the area has been sprayed.

Keep your pets indoors if possible.

Set your window air conditioners to circulate indoor air. It is safe to use your central air conditioning.

Keep outdoor gardens covered and rinse vegetables before eating.

Be sure children’s toys, outdoor furniture, and clothes on outdoor clotheslines are brought inside. If toys or clothes are left outdoors, wash each thoroughly with soap and water before using and launder clothes before wearing.

Close your car windows and car vents if you are driving during the spraying. For more information about spraying and protecting yourself from mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/mosquitoborne.html or call the Onondaga County Health Department at (315) 435-1649.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story