Cazenovia Preservation Foundation earns national recognition

The Cazenovia Preservation Foundation (CPF) has announced it has achieved national recognition — joining a network of over 400 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work.

“Accreditation demonstrates CPF’s commitment to permanent land conservation in our community,” said Carlos Gavilondo, CPF president. “We are a stronger organization for having gone through the rigorous accreditation program. Our strength means special places — such as the historic Meadows Farm on Route 13 south of the village — will be protected forever, making the village and town an even greater place for us and our children to live in and for others to visit.”

CPF provided extensive documentation of policies and procedures and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction, according to CPF information.

The national Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded accreditation, signifying its confidence that CPF’s year-to-year operations will ensure that over 2,500 acres of currently conserved lands will remain protected. Together, accredited land trusts steward almost 20 million acres of land — the size of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.

CPF works to protect the historic, agricultural and natural resources of the Cazenovia area for the benefit of the entire community. To do this, CPF monitors seven historic facades such as the Lincklaen House and 9 Albany Street to ensure that updates or changes reflect historic character. Over 2,200 acres of farmland, including the Rose Farm in New Woodstock and Greyrock Farm in Sullivan, are placed under easement, requiring that agriculture remain the land’s primary use. Twenty-nine other properties offer open space, views and 13 miles of public use trails.

“It is exciting to recognize the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation with this national mark of distinction,” said Tammara Van Ryn, executive director of the Land Trust Accreditation Commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 400 accredited land trusts across the country that are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance and lasting stewardship.”

CPF is one of 1,363 land trusts across the United States according to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census. A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the process and benefits can be found online at landtrustaccreditation.org.

