Liverpool native aids NATO defense off the coast of Spain

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt

Navy Office of Community Outreach

A 2011 Liverpool High School graduate and Liverpool native is serving our country in the Navy, living on the coast of Spain, and participating in a critical NATO ballistic missile defense (BMD) mission while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grandinetti is a machinist’s mate aboard one of the four advanced warships forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, a small village on the country’s southwest coast 65 miles south of the city of Seville.

A Navy machinist’s mate is responsible for all auxiliary equipment such as pumps, A/C units, steering, making potable water, laundry, galley equipment and high pressure air compressors.

Grandinetti credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up in Liverpool.

“Growing up in Liverpool, I learned two important lessons that prepared me for the Navy: show up on time and do what you’re told,” said Grandinetti.

These four destroyers are forward-deployed in Rota to fulfill the United States’ phased commitment to NATO BMD while also carrying out a wide range of missions to support the security of Europe.

According to the NATO website, many countries have, or are trying to develop ballistic missiles. The ability to acquire these capabilities does not necessarily mean there is an immediate intent to attack NATO, but that the alliance has a responsibility to take any possible threat into account as part of its core task of collective defense.

U.S. Navy Aegis ballistic missile defense provides scalability, flexibility and mobility. These systems are equally beneficial to U.S. assets, allies and regional partners in all areas of the world. Positioning four ballistic missile defense ships in Spain provides an umbrella of protection to forward-deployed forces, friends and allies while contributing to a broader defense of the United States.

Guided-missile destroyers are 510 feet long warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. The ships are armed with tomahawk cruise missiles, advanced gun systems, close-in gun systems and long-range missiles to counter the threat to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and tactical ballistic missiles.

Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or amphibious readiness groups. Their presence helps the Navy control the sea. Sea control is the necessity for everything the Navy does. The Navy cannot project power, secure the commons, deter aggression, or assure allies without the ability to control the seas when and where desired.

The ship is named after Capt. Donald Kirby Ross, who was presented a Medal of Honor by Adm. Chester Nimitz for his actions during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Grandinetti, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Grandinetti is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“I am fourth generation military. My great-grandfather was in the Army and my grandfather and father were in the Navy,” said Grandinetti. “I didn’t have much influence to join, but I didn’t want to go to college.”

While serving in the Navy may present many challenges, Grandinetti has found many great rewards.

Grandinetti is proud of earning his qualifications for engineering officer-of-the-watch and engineering duty officer.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Grandinetti and other Ross sailors know they are a part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“The Navy made me grow up a lot mentally. It taught me how to manage stress and how to conduct myself around superiors and suboordinates,” said Grandinetti. “My favorite part about serving in Spain has been the opportunity to go on all the port visits. I’ve been to 24 countries and have made a lot of friends.”

