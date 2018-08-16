 

Jamesville teen killed in one-car crash

Aug 16, 2018

An 18-year-old Jamesville teen crashed into the DeWitt library Wednesday night in an accident that took his life. (photo by Lauren Young)

State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, on Jamesville Road in the town of DeWitt.

According to police, a 2015 Toyota Rav4, operated by Blake J. Lucas, 18, from Jamesville, was traveling east on Quintard Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jamesville Road. The vehicle continued east off the roadway, striking a utility pole and rolling several times before colliding with the DeWitt Community Library.

Lucas was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse were he succumbed to his injuries. There were no signs of alcohol or drugs involved.

The investigation is continuing.

The library is closed today due to the accident.

Nancy Babbles, 88
