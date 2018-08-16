$1 million Route 20 project in Nelson to be completed by Halloween

State DOT crews are currently installing sidewalks on the north side of Route 20 in Nelson as part of the overall Route 20 improvement project in the hamlet. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The $1 million upgrade to the Route 20 corridor in the hamlet of Nelson — also known as the U.S. Route 20 Safety Improvement Project — is nearing competition, with 95 percent of the sidewalks finished and an end target date of Oct. 31.

The project, funded by the state of New York, will alter the hamlet streetscape of roads and sidewalks to make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and automobiles to travel within the hamlet.

This improvement project has undergone two years of meetings, discussions and planning by Nelson town officials and state DOT officials.

Construction for the project consists of new sidewalks on the north and south sides extending about three-quarters of a mile, street lighting at the intersection of Route 20 and Erieville Road/Nelson Road and a lane reduction from four lanes to three with a center turning lane. All striping and crosswalks on all four sides of the Route 20/Erieville Road intersection will be marked by project completion, “with safe travel and pedestrian safety in mind,” said Nelson Town Supervisor Roger Bradstreet.

Bradstreet said this change will offer daytime street side parking and continuation of existing bike lanes.

“Our goal, reinforced by our 2007 Comprehensive Plan, as well as the future revision, under current leadership of Jennifer Marti, is intended to encourage fitting development, residential and commercial, that gives Nelson that continued ‘rural’ look, and gives residents and travelers a comfortable and attractive place to stop and feel welcome,” said Bradstreet.

Within the Hamlet, several trees will also be planted for a final touch on the project.

The Nelson Streetscape Committee, which started in 2016 under Cazenovia Town Engineer and Nelson Planning Board Chair John Dunkle and now Town of Nelson Councilor Tammy Hayes, developed upon the advice and support from Madison County Planning, and have jointly planned and assisted in the final Department of Transportation (DOT) design.

Side projects, planter boxes, signage and other items are also included in the plans, said Bradstreet.

Bradstreet said Historic Route 20 “offers a classic and scenic cross country ride,” stretching from Boston, Mass., to Newport, Ore., — 3,650 miles long.

“It is the hope of Nelson leaders and residents that the Nelson improvement will leave fond memories of their experience, and bring locals and travelers back,” said Bradstreet.

The Route 20 improvement project was publicly announced in September 2016, when the state agreed to spend $1 million to improve the streetscape as part of the state DOT’s five-year capital construction program for Region 2.

More details about improvements and a map of the Route 20 corridor in hamlet can be viewed at the Nelson town office, located at 4085 Nelson Road.

