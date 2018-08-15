Tackman serves up sixth win at 13th annual Taste of East Syracuse

Mayor Tackman shares the stage with Wegmans chef Brian Morey during the 13th annual Taste of East Syracuse cook-off held on Aug. 8. (photo by Lauren Young)

The event, held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the East Syracuse Municipal Building, saw five-time champ Tackman defend his title against guest Wegmans Chef Brian Morey during the cook-off at 6 p.m. on the main stage. With nearly 20 celebrity judges, or “more than the Supreme Court” as pointed out by host — village resident and one of the top 100 customers of the Wegmans in East Syracuse, Chris Krupa — Tackman came out on top on a vote of 15-2.

This year, Tackman cooked up a meal of spicy ribs, chicken, baked beans and a side grape salad with sugar and pecans. Morey, of the East Syracuse Wegmans, prepared smoked ribs with chicken, accompanied by a side of mac and cheese using its brand name cheese sauce with chili hash and smoked bacon gouda and a side cucumber and blueberry feta salad with vinaigrette.

Tackman’s grape salad was a favorite of the judges, as was Wegmans’ ribs.

Food and drinks were provided by Trappers 1, Decadent Desserts, Collamer United Church, Scott’s Scoops, Abbott’s Catering, Tony’s Restaurant, Twin Trees, East Syracuse-Minoa Marching Band, Oompa Loompyas and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Other activities at the event included music by The Noisy Boys, the GC2 Gymnastics tumble bus, a Smoke House, kiddy games, a dunk tank, pony rides, bouncer with a slide, face painting, EAVES booth and a Hoops for Hounds basketball shoot, which helped raise money for Helping Hounds Rescue.

Local guest judges of the evening included Lt. Brenton White of the DeWitt Police Department, Paul Knierman of the East Syracuse Fire Department, village resident Kristen Wayer, Iris St. Meran of Spectrum News, Lauren Young of Eagle Newspapers, Michael Zappala of East Syracuse Chevrolet, Town of DeWitt councilor Joe Chiarenza, Christie Casciano of NewsChannel 9, the Crunchman of the Syracuse Crunch hockey team with his “handler” Cooper, Principal Ron Perry of East Syracuse Elementary, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tom Neveldine of the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School district, Bob Antonacci, Judge Joe Zavaglia of the East Syracuse Village Court, Judge David Gideon of the Town of DeWitt Court, village resident Kay Gallery of the East Syracuse Board of Education and village resident Ethan Krupa.

Tackman thanked the community for its support, for all the attending judges and to Wegmans for providing the event’s food for another year.

“Wegmans loves supporting the community so we’re glad to do all this for you all,” said Morey.

East Syracuse will continue its festivities with the Manlius Street Festival next week from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 216 W. Manlius St.

