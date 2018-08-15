‘I never thought I’d see this day’: Cazenovia woman reunites with long-lost sister after 77 years

After 77 years, Cazenovia woman Margaret Shephard, 79, reunited with her long-lost younger sister Elizabeth Lamson, 78, who lives in Liverpool, on Aug. 4. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Margaret Shephard died twice last year — but she said she now knows why she was kept alive.

The 79-year-old Cazenovia woman said she didn’t experience life “flashing” before her eyes after two heart attacks in 2017, but she was told that she was unconsciously comforted by close relatives singing hymns at her bedside while at the hospital.

When Shephard survived, her pastor visited her. When she asked him, “Why didn’t the Lord take me, and keep me?” He told her, “He has something in store for you.”

“Well, now I know why,” said Shephard.

In March 2018, Shephard reunited with her long-lost younger sister, Elizabeth, 78, after nearly 77 years apart.

Shephard was the eighth of 10 siblings, all raised separately in different homes scattered around the state. They do not discuss the reasons behind the separation.

“But I always knew there was an Elizabeth,” said Shephard. “I’d walk down the street and think, ‘Do you look like her?’”

Searching “Elizabeth Thomas” yielded no results online, and though Shephard had never even seen the face of Elizabeth before, she knew she had a sister by that name, and she could still be out there.

“I had no idea where she was though, nothing,” said Shephard. “Never even saw her.”

The phone call

Last March, Robin Lamson made a phone call that would change her family’s, and her newfound family’s, lives forever.

When she was young, Lamson sometimes wondered about her mother’s past and siblings, but the topic was not discussed, just as it wasn’t in her mother Elizabeth’s house growing up, either.

As an only child in Phoenix, N.Y., Elizabeth Lamson sometimes wondered if she had other siblings as well. She would occasionally check phone books and, as a teenager, wondered if people passing by on the street could be one of her long-lost siblings.

For Elizabeth Lamson’s birthday in June 2017, her daughter Robin and her nieces and nephew presented her with a DNA kit, “only for the purpose of finding out her heritage,” said Robin Lamson.

When Robin initially asked her mother if it would be alright for her to search for her family, Elizabeth said it was, but if she did find anyone, she didn’t want to know about it.

Because Elizabeth was the ninth child, she assumed the rest of her siblings had since passed.

“She knew she had siblings, but she didn’t want to know anything more than that,” said Robin.

“Nowadays you can’t tell if something is a scam,” said Elizabeth.

Robin searched for a site to learn more about her mother’s heritage and found familytree.com, associating her email with the account to serve as a buffer between potential relatives and her mother.

She said it was easier to find the male relatives compared to the females, as most had since changed their last names after marriage. And because Elizabeth was born in June 1940, she was not on the 1940s census, making it impossible for her siblings to find her until the release of the 1950s census. Even then, she might not have been listed as “Elizabeth Thomas.”

Upon using Ancestry.com to complete a family tree, Robin said she starting recognizing “some connections.” It wasn’t until she went on Findagrave.com to look for Margaraet Shephard’s grave when she made an expected discovery — she was still alive.

Robin told her mother that this might be her sister — and less than an hour away in Cazenovia.

Robin Lamson, who lives in Liverpool with her mother, called a number she thought was Shephard’s, but was actually Shephard’s daughter, Deb Shephard Moynihan. Lamson explained why she was calling, first asking her if she knew a Margaret Thomas Shepard. When Moynihan said she did, and in fact it was her mother, Lamson knew this wasn’t just a coincidence.

“I told her, “My mother is your mother’s sister,” said Robin. “Deb said, ‘Oh my gosh, another sister?’ I was like, what do you mean, another sister?”

Not only did Elizabeth Lamson have another sister, but she had four total — one of them being Dorothy, 86, her older sister. She also had another sibling after her — making her the 10th child — named Elinor, who turned 77 this August.

On March 8, Deb Moynihan visited her mother to tell her who had just called her.

“She said, ‘I just got off the phone with a lovely gal,’” said Shephard. Two weeks later, she met up with her sister Elizabeth for the first time in 77 years.

The reunion was a tearful one, and Robin Lamson called it a “real blessing.”

“I never thought [I would find Elizabeth],” said Shephard.

“I’m still trying to fathom it all,” said Elizabeth Lamson. “I never thought it would happen.”

Since that call

Since that phone call, Shephard has updated the family’s genealogy and talks to Elizabeth nearly every day on the phone.

Shephard said Lamson is still learning all the names of her newfound family members — and there’s a lot to remember.

Shephard said before they reunited, Elizabeth Lamson’s family tree was comprised of her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“So that was her family,” said Shephard. “She knew no more.”

Shephard, who has nine children herself and one great-grandchild, said that Lamson now has 24 new nieces and nephews and 40-some great-nieces and -nephews.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Elizabeth Lamson. “But everyone I’ve met has such a gentle spirit. They’ve been so warm and accepting.”

“Healing of an entire family”

While they weren’t raised under the same roof, Robin Lamson said that her mother and Shephard share a seemingly innate spirituality and “family values.”

Faith has run through the veins of nearly all the siblings, despite some of whom weren’t even raised in religious households. “That was extra icing on the cake,” said Elizabeth.

“With all the sisters … whatever they were involved in, they were leaders,” said Robin. “Very strong women.”

She added that they are both “very organized” and “good with numbers,” demonstrated by their past professions — Elizabeth being an accountant and Margaret Shephard being a secretary.

On Aug. 4, less than five months after she was first reunited with her younger sister, Shephard held the first-ever Thomas family reunion at her home in Cazenovia to celebrate, joined by nearly 40 other relatives.

“It’s brought everyone closer,” said Shephard. “It’s just been fantastic.”

Seeing nearly all of the family together for the reunion was “unbelievable,” she added. “I never thought I’d see this day … it’s just been unreal.”

“It’s been an overwhelming journey,” said Elizabeth Lamson. “Everyone has just been wonderful. The best part of this is that they’re all believers, and that’s very important to me.”

“There are no words to sum up today, other than to say we were witnesses to a miracle,” said Deb Moynihan in a Facebook post after the reunion. “Thanks to the internet and personal persistence, [Robin found my mom. What unfolded from there was the bringing together and healing of an entire family … Today, I met cousins I never knew I had, and watched my mother realize a newly discovered purpose in and fulfillment of her life. Medical science dictated that my mother should not have survived last year’s heart attack, yet she did. And today, she realized just why. Her life was spared so she could experience this joy and healing.”

“[Our father] instilled in us that family is everything, and to never let go of each other … to see of all this … it’s just incredible. It would’ve fulfilled his wish,” said niece Susie Prevette. “What is meant to be, will happen.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story