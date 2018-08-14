Years Ago in Skaneateles

This week’s column was researched and written by Taylor Grandstaff, Emma Miller and Campbell Torrey.

26 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press published an article about a controversy surrounding trucks passing through the village of Skaneateles. Some residents of the town were furious with large automobiles and trucks passing through local roads because of the danger, noise, and pollution they cause. According to theukdriver.com, in 2008 trucks lined up bumper-to-bumper and drove through the village, “protesting plans to restrict truck traffic on Upstate roads.” In 2016, another meeting was held to discuss the same issue with the concern that they were polluting Skaneateles Lake. With citizens still pressing regulations to be approved 26 years later, this is still a controversy that is up for debate.

50 Years Ago

… an advertisement was published in the Skaneateles Press regarding “String of Pearls Coiffures,” a hairdresser located on 66 E. Genesee St. in Skaneateles. It advertised “expert coloring” and “individual styling”, but if someone ventured to get their hair styled today, they would be disappointed to find that 66 East Genesee Street is now a multi-family home across from the lake. The property that this 10,240 square foot house sits on was built in 1840. Needless to say, the building has probably been renovated over the years to fit its different purposes. Although you may not be able to style your hair here anymore, there are still many salons that offer the same service in Skaneateles today!

75 Years Ago

In the year 1942, the Skaneateles Press published an article warning readers to order their fuel early. The article, “Order Early – For A Warm Winter,” stated that transportation was “overtaxed” and that readers should order their coal in advance. This year, syracuse.com said that Syracuse’s 2017-2018 winter accumulated 107.5 inches of snow, which continued into late March and even early April. With many households running oil to heat their homes, the long winter was also a burden on transportation, resembling similar concerns as in 1942. As next winter approaches, keep oil accessibility in mind.

100 Years Ago

… an article was published about the Auburn Public Market Prices of food. Potatoes were selling at $1 and $1.25 a bushel, eggs were selling at $.45 and $.48 a dozen, butter $.45per pound, cabbages $.03 to $.05 a bushel, and many other pleasing prices! Through time, prices have notably increased so that typically today butter is $2.49, potatoes are $3.99, eggs cost $1.99, etc. As you can see, a century ago people were certainly getting their penny’s worth compared to today’s standards. Try thinking about 1918’s prices next time you’re standing in the aisle deciding which carton of eggs to choose.

