Additional findings of EEE in mosquito pools; spraying of Cicero Swamp planned

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta has been notified that there are two additional findings of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV) in mosquito pools collected from traps in the Cicero Swamp area of the town of Cicero. The traps are located at East Taft Road and at Route 298. This is the second finding at the Taft Road trap.

“EEE is a rare disease that is caused by a virus spread by the bite of an infected mosquito,” Gupta said. “Therefore it is extremely important that people use personal protection measures to help reduce their risk of being bitten by a mosquito.”

The Onondaga County Health Department is making preparations to conduct aerial spraying of the Cicero Swamp and immediate surrounding areas as early as this Wednesday, weather permitting.

“This proactive measure is done in an attempt to interrupt the virus cycle in the mosquito population,” Gupta said. “Reducing the number of mosquitoes (although it is temporary) can reduce the number of mosquitoes available to transmit virus to humans.”

The timing of the spraying will be determined by weather conditions and other factors, and the actual date will be announced to the public through local news, social media, and other communication channels, and residents in the spray areas will also be notified by phone through the 911 emergency notification system.

The presence of both EEEV and West Nile Virus in our county is a reminder that no matter where you live, it is important to be consistent in protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites. Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Applying a mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites. Do not put the repellent directly onto children; put it on your hands and apply it to your child. Do not put insect repellent on your face. Wash skin and clothing after returning indoors. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for application.

It is also important to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home:

Throw away outdoor containers, ceramic pots or containers that hold water

Remove all tires from your property

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors

Clean clogged rain gutters and make sure they continue to work properly

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

Change water in birdbaths at least every four days

Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds

Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs

Drain water from pool covers

Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates

The Onondaga County Health Department remains in close contact with the New York State Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation. For the weekly mosquito pool test results and for more information about spraying and protecting yourself from mosquitoes, visit ongov.net/health/mosquitoborne.html or contact the Onondaga County Health Department, Division of Environmental Health at (315) 435-1649.

