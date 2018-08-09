Troop 119 spruces up Jacksonville Cemetery

Boy Scout Troop 119 of Baldwinsville pitched in to repaint the chapel at Jacksonville Rural Cemetery as part of Noah Gillette’s Eagle Scout project. Another member of Troop 119, Josh Gizowski, has applied to the Longhouse Council for approval to paint the cemetery’s garage for his Eagle Scout project. From left to right, back row: Bob Gizowski, Kelly Bramble, Steve Bramble, Pat Gillette; front row: Joshua Gizowski, Dylan Bramble, Zach Bramble and Noah Gillette. (Submitted photo)

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Two Eagle Scout candidates from Baldwinsville’s Troop 119 are pitching in at Jacksonville Rural Cemetery as they work toward the highest rank the Boy Scouts of America offer.

With the help of his fellow Boy Scouts, Noah Gillette recently repainted the chapel. His fellow Eagle Scout candidate Josh Gizowski has applied to the Longhouse Council to approve his proposal to repaint the garage at the cemetery.

Maysel Markham, who sits on the cemetery association’s board of trustees, said the scouts came forward after the Messenger published an article highlighting the need for volunteers for improvement projects at Jacksonville Cemetery.

“It did put us on the map, so to speak, so people remembered who we were,” Markham said. “We’re not selling a lot of graves right now, so you don’t get a lot of income. … We want to do a lot of things but because of the restrictions the state puts on you, it’s hard to do a lot of big projects.”

Markham said Purcell’s Paints donated toward the boys’ projects.

“Purcell’s Paints gave them everything they needed: paint, brushes, scrapers — you name it,” he said.

This year, five members of Troop 119 are working toward the rank of Eagle Scout.

“Usually you’ll have one or two each year but to have that many is quite an accomplishment,” Markham said.

Troop 119’s leader is Bob Ellis, who serves on the Lysander Town Board.

