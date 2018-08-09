Teens with first summer jobs take ‘Adulting 101’

Teens working their first summer jobs learned about money management in an “Adulting 101” class at the Manlius Library on July 30. (submitted photo)

Teens working their first summer jobs this season participated in the “Summer for Teens: Adulting 101” program at Manlius Library to learn more about managing money in a special session with NBT Bank this week.

On Monday July 30, NBT Bank of Manlius Customer Service Representative Nathan Maxfield and Management Development Associate Kevin Morgan gave the teens a crash course in money management as they keep track of their new-found income, manage their expenses, and learn how to create a budget.

“Bringing NBT’s Strive® Financial Literacy course into the library’s “Adulting 101” program will not only help these teens to budget their money now, but it will also help them develop good personal financial habits well into adulthood,” said Maxfield.

NBT has partnered with the Manlius Library to offer several similar programs in the past.

Strive provides in-classroom, in-branch and online financial education to help youth and young adults establish a positive relationship with money, grow their money skills and navigate personal finance as their financial needs mature. NBT Bank’s Strive program works with local teachers to help today’s youth grow into financially responsible, independent adults. Since launching the program in 2012, the bank has conducted more than 1,000 presentations to school districts and community groups.

In addition to financial education, the Manlius Library’s “Summer for Teens: Adulting 101” program offers basic car maintenance, cooking and laundry, responsible pet ownership and other life skills for teens.

To learn more about Strive, visit nbtbank.com/strive.

