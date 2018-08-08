Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This week’s column was researched and written by Nate Fouts, Taylor Grandstaff and Andrew Neumann.

10 Years Ago

… the residents of Skaneateles felt that there should be a better law passed about wind turbines. They scheduled another hearing for it. About 50 citizens attended this hearing. They were worried that the large wind turbines would affect the scenery of the town and the overall quality of life. One law that was passed stated, “No more than one energy conversion system shall be permitted on a particular parcel, subject to the application and approval requirements set forth below.” Wind turbines produce clean energy, and should be a welcome alternative to fossil fuels. If residents aren’t keen to have them towering over their homes, where should they be installed?

26 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press wrote about Herman Gerritano’s rocket-car, known as the “Pulse” as it drove through the streets of Skaneateles. The car was not equipped with a rocket, but was simply a car with three wheels and a point in the front. It was used to try and attract business and advertise his company. Nowadays, the three-wheeled automobile sold by the company Can-Am Spyder, sells for about twenty-four thousand dollars. These automobiles are described to have “ultimate comfort and luxury,” and you can even build and customize your own!

50 Years Ago

… the Skaneateles Press published an article reminding parents that if their child is beginning school in the fall, they must be vaccinated for polio and smallpox. The article also stated that a measles vaccination would be required starting next school year, but was highly encouraged for this year. Today, kids are still vaccinated for polio and measles, but not smallpox. The vaccination of kids starting school has helped lead to all three diseases being eliminated. Thanks vaccinations!

75 Years Ago

… an article published in the Skaneateles Press spoke of the ration reminders for World War I. In this article, the writer wrote about how much food and clothing each stamp would be worth through a point system. It is known that people did not get the healthy amount of calories that their body needed during these times. World War I was also before any key nutrition laws were put into place. We are lucky that we are not involved in a world war in these times, or else we could be forced to limit the nutrients that our bodies need.

100 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press wrote that the “Berry King”, William Houck, received the largest check to date in the area for a truckload of berries. The check was worth $2,131 for 4,262 pounds of berries making each pound of berries cost 50c. Today, a pound of berries can cost anywhere from $2-$6 dollars, depending on quality. If only berries were still sold at Houck’s price.

