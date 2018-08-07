Lightning swimmers have exceptional season

Skaneateles Lightning’s Spaulding Earns Trip to YMCA Nationals

The Skaneateles Lightning Swim Team continued its success through the summer long course season by qualifying another athlete for the YMCA Long Course National Championships.

Fourteen year-old Hana Spaulding qualified in the 50 meter freestyle event and traveled to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland to compete on Aug. 1 and 2.

Spaulding and her family moved to Skaneateles to be closer to the Lightning program two years ago.

The move has paid off as she will be one of the youngest swimmers at the upcoming Y Nationals meet. Spaulding is also close to making her Nationals cut times in the 100 and 200 yard freestyle, which she hopes to achieve in the upcoming short course season.

Spaulding along with eight other Lightning swimmers traveled to Erie Community College in Buffalo to compete in the Niagara District Long Course Championships from July 19 through July 22.

Jonah Williams, Zack Drotar, Justin Nowicki, AJ Teixeira, Alice Bender, Ari Matthews, Ashley Drotar and Ryan McMahon all recorded personal best times.

Jonah Williams and Zack Drotar posted the highest point totals for the team as they dominated the 11 and 12 boys age group division.

Lightning Head Coach Seth Williams attributes the success this year in both the long and short course season to the hard work of the swimmers.

“It’s a pleasure watching these disciplined athletes perform,” he said. “They have put in the time and effort and it shows. While we are a full-function swim program encompassing all ability and dedication levels, it’s just great for our aspiring swimmers to see. You can’t help but be inspired by what these young athletes are accomplishing.”

The Lightning Team is extremely excited for the upcoming 2018-2019 short course session and anticipates sending a record number of swimmers to both the Niagara District Championships and YMCA New York State and National Championships meets.

Additionally, the Lightning Parent Committee is in the process of planning a winter 2019 training trip to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for the team’s senior swimmers.

