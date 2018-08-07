F-M teen passes away from brain cancer: Celebration of Charlie Poole’s life will be held August 11 at St. Ann’s Church in Manlius

Fayetteville-Manlius junior Charlie Poole passed away after a two-year fight with brain cancer on Aug. 6 at the age of 17. (Lynda Poole Facebook page)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Charlie Thomas Poole, a junior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, passed away on the morning of Aug. 6 after a two-year fight against brain cancer. He was 17 years old.

According to an F-M press release, Poole was an “active and vibrant member of the class of 2019, who loved life, family and friends.”

Poole passed away at his family home in Fayetteville.

Poole was terminally diagnosed two years ago on Feb. 2, 2016 with an aggressive, pediatric brain tumor known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is an inoperable tumor found at the base of the brain. There is no cure for the cancer.

According to DIPG.org, fewer than 10 percent of children with DIPG survive two years after their diagnosis.

According to a Facebook post by Charlie Poole’s mother Lynda, her son passed away at 11:01 a.m., “surrounded by his family until the end.”

“He loved every minute of this life and world. He will always be with us who had the privilege of knowing him, loving him and being loved by him,” wrote his mother. “He would want nothing more than for the rest of us to appreciate the life we have. To stop, look around and feel the wonder surrounding us, and cherish the connections with those in our lives.”

Poole was a runner on the F-M cross country team and is remembered for his quirky humor and wit, as demonstrated by his Facebook page’s bio: “I have brain cancer, I do not want your pity. I will take some pie though, pie is the best.”

He was also a communicant of St. Ann’s Church in Manlius and served as an altar server and sacristan.

According to his obituary on the Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home website, Poole was active in his medical care, attending several DIPG research conferences and participating in many clinical trials. He was also a committed advocate for others in the DIPG community, reaching out to others suffering and offering peer support.

“Charlie loved life and we know he would want everyone to look back with happiness and to celebrate his life instead of mourn his passing,” his mother wrote. “On behalf of Charlie, please take a moment to stop and smell the roses today.”

“Charlie was one of those people who lit up the room. The first time you met him, he just warmed your spirit and you felt better for having crossed his path,” read a Facebook post from 13thirty Cancer Connect. Poole drove to Syracuse with his mother multiple times to engage in programs with the center. “Our time was Charlie was brief, but the impact he made on all of us will never be forgotten.”

Last year on May 28, The Charlie Strikes Back Virtual Fun Run (DIPG Superhero 6K) was held in Fayetteville at Green Lakes, garnering over 100 participants with all proceeds from the fundraiser going toward research for the childhood brain cancer.

Poole is survived by his parents Lynda and Keith, his older sister Emily, older brother Timothy, his paternal grandparents Thomas and Priscilla Poole, his maternal grandmother Peggy (Richard) Wrona and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, James Bender.

According to his obituary, Poole donated his brain for DIPG Research to the Monje Lab at Stanford University.

As an avid hiker who loved nature, Poole’s wish was to have a green burial, to be held on Thursday, August 9 at 2 p.m. at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve in Newfield. A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held Saturday, August 11 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy Street, Manlius.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in honor of Charlie be made to 13thirty Cancer Connect at 13thirty.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story