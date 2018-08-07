Abandoned commercial building damaged by fire in East Syracuse

An abandoned building on Carr Street in east Syracuse was destroyed by fire on August 6. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing. (courtesy DeWitt Police Department)

Dewitt Police responded to the report of a fire in the 300 block of Carr St. in the Village of East Syracuse at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Monday, August 6. Upon arrival, Dewitt police units observed that an abandon building at 302 Carr St. was fully involved with fire. The East Syracuse Fire Department responded and were assisted on scene by multiple other area fire departments and EAVES Ambulance.

The incident is still ongoing and police request that anyone with any information please contact the Town of DeWitt Police Department via the tips line at tips@townofdewitt.com.

No injuries were reported due to the fires and the Dewitt Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

