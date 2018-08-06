Cops on Top brew up donations for Special Olympics

Lt. Brianna Sparks poses in front of a police car parked in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts in Fayetteville where they collected donations along the street during the busy Friday morning commute. (photo by Lauren Young)

Town of Manlius and DeWitt Police Departments raise money for the Special Olympics at several Dunkin’ Donuts locations

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Dunkin’ Donuts customers were able to donate toward a good cause last Friday morning during their coffee break as the Town of Manlius and DeWitt Police Departments raised donations for the Special Olympics during the annual Cops on Top event.

This fundraiser joins local law enforcement officials with volunteers of Special Olympics of Central New York to raise money for the not-for-profit organization, hosted at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants around Central New York.

In particular, the two-mile span between the Fayetteville and Manlius Dunkin’ Donuts locations elicited a bit of a friendly competition, as members of the Manlius Police Department and Special Olympics volunteers stationed at each restaurant between 6 to 11 a.m. strived to raise more donations than the other.

“They have a cop on top, but we’re working the sidewalks over here — it works well with the heavy Friday morning commute,” said Lieutenant Brianna Sparks of the Manlius Police Department, stationed at the Dunkin’ Donuts on 501 E Genesee Street in Fayetteville. She said the turnout had been great that morning, despite the off-and-on-again rain. “I think it’s great to be able to interact with the community and support the athletes,” she continued. “It’s a good relationship [we have with the Special Olympics].”

“It’s something we enjoy doing and a lot of the athletes actually have quite an interest in law enforcement and support us, so it’s a really great way for us to give back to them,” said Investigator Angela Palmer of the Manlius Police Department, stationed at the Dunkin’ Donuts on 306 Fayette Street in Manlius. “We want to do everything we can do to get our local athletes to training and to represent our state – it’s just such a great cause.”

Palmer said the event always elicits a “great turnout from the community” and they enjoy interacting with the public for a good cause.

A successful local Special Olympics athlete was also present at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Fayette Street, helping to raise donations for the not-for-profit organization that he has competed in since he was 12 years old.

“It’s all about having fun,” said Ryan Goldacker, a Special Olympics athlete who said his favorite event is golf. Goldacker, a Cazenovia College graduate, has competed for nearly 21 years in the program and is a highly decorated multi-sport athlete in the Central New York region — going so far as to competing in powerlifting for the 2014 U.S.A. Games at the College of New Jersey where he bench-pressed 99 pounds, deadlifted 155 pounds and recorded a squat of 115.25 pounds.

He said he especially enjoys the challenge that comes with competition, and pushing himself to the limit.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reported later that day over $83,000 was raised for the Special Olympics during the Cops on Top event at all participating Dunkin Donuts locations.

Other Central New York Dunkin’ Donuts locations that participated in the fundraiser included: Baldwinsville, Cazenovia, Chittenango, North Syracuse, Clay, Dewitt, East Syracuse, Liverpool, Mattydale and Syracuse.

All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families, an initiative that has generated more than $176,000 since its inception in 2012.

Dunkin’ Donuts offered guests a coupon for a free doughnut as a thank you when guests make a monetary donation to the organization.

Special Olympics New York is a not-for-profit organization working to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with developmental disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

