A beautiful day for the Mad Co.W 5K

Aug 06, 2018
Approximately 200 walkers and runners from across the region participated in the ninth annual Mad Cow 5K last weekend. (photo by Gene Gissin Photography)
A humid, sunny morning greeted the Mad Cow 5K Race last Saturday, as approximately 200 walkers and runners from across the region participated in the ninth annual event.
The 3.1-mile course through the Nelson countryside was completed by Joe Smith of Manlius, in 17 minutes and 9 seconds. He was joined by female winner, Juliette Miller of East Syracuse, who completed the course in 21 minutes and 59 seconds.
Proceeds of the race will benefit Community Action Partnership for Madison County and other local charities
