Off the Shelf: August at Maxwell Library

Submitted by Rena Brower

Summer Reading Program for Children and Teens at Maxwell

Libraries Rock! runs through Aug. 15. It’s easy to register online and log your books from Maxwell’s website. Be sure to mark your calendars for the End of Summer Reading Party on Wednesday, Aug.15, at 6:30 p.m.

West Genesee CSD Summer Reading Lists

Titles for the West Genesee middle and high school summer reading lists are available through Maxwell Library. Demand is usually high, so please leave enough time to get your choices before summer ends.

Children 18 and under with their own library cards might worry that overdue book fines will prevent them from participating in the library’s Summer Reading Program. Please ask about Maxwell’s amnesty program.

Wild Wednesdays free family entertainment programs run through Aug. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. No registration is required; come early for a front-row seat!

Aug. 1: Checker’s Musical Library Adventure. **

Aug. 8: The Bubbleman brings his amazing bubble show. **

**Supported by the Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library

Adult Summer Reading Program

Through Aug. 13. For ages 18 and up. Free. No registration.

Sponsored by the Friends of Maxwell Library. For each book you read, audiobook you listen to, or movie you watch (adapted from a book), submit an entry form at Maxwell Library for a chance to win a prize. There’s no limit on the number of times you enter. One prize per person. Drawing will take place at the Adult Summer Reading Dessert Party on Thursday, Aug. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Email maxwellfriends@gmail.com with questions.

Are you planning on visiting a New York State or an Onondaga County park? Borrow a NYS Empire Pass or an Onondaga County Park Pass from Maxwell Library before your trip. Both passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis to patrons over the age of 18 with OCPL library accounts in good standing. They may be checked out for three days, and must be returned in person at Maxwell. Call or stop in for more details.

Art exhibit:

Vinegar Road Chickens—Acrylics by Marion Masters Kitt

Aug. 1 through 25

Artist reception and presentation on Backyard Chickening

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

From first keeping chickens for eggs three years ago, to becoming intrigued by their behavior and expressions, and then to photographing them, Marion “Kathy” Kitt has advanced to painting the birds in her care. Her goal is to capture the personality of each bird as well as his or her physical beauty, which she has done in this exhibit of charming and colorful acrylics. In conjunction with her artist reception, Ms. Kitt will have an informal presentation on keeping backyard chickens, addressing the key points of selecting and obtaining chicks and equipment, feeding, and year-round care.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club

Thursday, Aug. 9, 10:30 to noon. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your needlework and unravel a different plot each month. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of this month’s book, Tony Hillerman’s “The Wailing Wind,” and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

Craft Class: All-Occasion Cards

Thursday, Aug. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. For ages 10 and up.

Tonya Wilson will share how to create up to four all-occasion cards. Learn stamping techniques and use of paper cutters, paper punches, tape, and scissors. All supplies are provided. Registration is required to ensure enough supplies are prepared. Class size is limited to twenty participants.

TBL Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Thursdays, Aug. 9 and 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. It holds peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, call 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

Towpath Day at Camillus Erie Canal Park

Saturday, Aug. 11, 11 to 4 p.m. Free. No registration.

Look for Maxwell Library’s table as the community celebrates the legacy of the Erie Canal with the wonderful folks at Camillus Erie Canal Park at 5750 Devoe Road (off Newport Road) in Camillus. There will be story time for kids, a display of historic Camillus and Erie Canal publications, and more. Check the Camillus Erie Canal website at eriecanalcamillus.com/events.htm for more information on additional programs, parking, and free shuttle service.

Maxwell Matinee

Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.Call for title. 2017; PG-13; 111 minutes. Free. Registration preferred. For adults.

When her marriage of 35 years falls apart, a woman rediscovers what is most important to her while attending a dance class with her free-spirited sister. Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 315-672-3661. Bring snacks.

Games on a Roll

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. For ages 5 to 18.

Come to Maxwell for an afternoon of fun and safe gaming before the End of Summer Reading Party. The Games on a Roll video game trailer will be parked just around the corner from the library at the Munro Park tennis courts. All games are rated E for Everyone. Made possible by the Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library.

End of Summer Reading Party for kids and teens

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Celebrate the past two months of fun and library activities. There will be ice cream, free books, raffle prizes, and more.

Friends of Maxwell Adult Summer Reading Dessert Party

Thursday, Aug. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Join in the grand finale of the Friends-sponsored Adult Summer Reading Program. Meet with your fellow readers, and see who else read your favorite books. A few lucky people will win special prizes. And everyone gets to sample some delicious desserts.

SPG: Safe Place to Game

Monday, Aug. 20, 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. For ages 7 to 18.

Safe Place to Game is a community program where students and families can learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting

Monday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Amanda Perrine at aperrine@onlib.org at least two weeks before the meeting. The agenda is posted online one week before.

Sillybugs! The Adventures of Mac the Dog

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 10:30 to noon. Free; no registration. For children ages 7 and under, with family participation encouraged.

Tamara Cantarano, with her husband Joe on guitar, introduces kids and parents to her Mac the Dog book series in this interactive family program. There will be an inspiring group discussion, readings of three books in the series, interactive songs, and a make-your-own book activity at the end.

Genealogy Roundtable

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Join genealogist Amanda Perrine for Maxwell’s monthly Genealogy Roundtable. Library patrons interested in researching their own family histories get together to discuss problems in their research and share tips on sources and methodology. Both beginners and longtime researchers are welcome.

Tech Class: Finding Job and Career Information Online

Thursday, Aug. 23, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. You may bring your personal laptop, tablet, or phone.

This month’s tech program will present some of the sites and search strategies that can help you efficiently find the job and career information you’re looking for.

Between the Lines Book Club

Monday, Aug. 27, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, Christina Baker Kline’s “The Orphan Train,” and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

Foster and Adoptive Parenting Informational Meeting

Thursday, Aug. 30, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free. Registration through Onondaga County Foster Care required.

Learn if becoming a foster or adoptive parent is right for you. A representative with Onondaga County Child and Family Services will answer your questions about the process, requirements, and paperwork. For questions and to register for the meeting please call the intake line at 315-435-3827.

Ongoing programs for kids and teens (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

To promote reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers as well as to encourage parent and child bonding through reading, the 1000 Books Foundation has issued a challenge to parents to read 1000 books to their children before kindergarten. Stop in at Maxwell Library to get your first reading log and informational materials, and start reading!

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 1, 6, 8, 13, and 15, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers ages 3 to 5.

Tuesdays, Aug. 7 and 14, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Preschool Story Time

Thursdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16, and 23, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration preferred. For children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

This fun story time helps preschoolers develop early literacy skills and fosters curiosity. Come and enjoy stories followed by a simple activity or craft. Younger (and older) siblings are welcome.

Monday Fundays

Mondays, Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27, 12 to 12:45 p.m. Registration preferred. For children ages 5 to 10.

What’s this week’s creative craft? Check online, or be surprised!

Tween Scene

Tuesdays, Aug. 7 and 14, 1-2 PM. For ages 10 to 14. You may bring a bagged snack.

Activities will include crafts, projects, games, open mic, or you may suggest an upcoming activity.

Teen Zone

Thursdays, Aug. 2, 9, and 16, 1-2 PM. For teens in grades 9-12. You may bring a bagged snack.

Activities will include crafts, projects, games, open mic, or you may suggest an upcoming activity.

Go Digital:

With OverDrive and Hoopla, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Get tech savvy by attending Tech Librarian Pete’s monthly classes. Catch up on what you missed with Handouts and Other Resources through the Digital tab on our website.

Your library card is the key to amazing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on Maxwell’s website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

Ask about the variety of digital devices available for borrowing or in-library use.

Stay Connected:

Sign up for Maxwell’s monthly e-newsletter through our website, Facebook page, or at the circulation desk. See upcoming events and register as needed through our online events calendar. You can support Maxwell Library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website.

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library programs and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on www.maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

