At the Skaneateles Library

At the Library: Little Free Library debuts at Borodino Hall

When Skaneateles High School senior Amelia Huba approached the Skaneateles Library about making a donation to honor her parents, she was hoping to do something special. “I wanted to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me and my siblings, as well as for their friends and the community,” she said. “They’ve both worked incredibly hard to give us the futures we have while always making sure to be active citizens of our town. I wanted to show our appreciation in a way that would give back to the community, like they’ve done the 14 years we’ve lived here.”

It was perfect timing. Library staff had begun discussing plans to install Little Free Libraries in the hamlets. “The library serves and is supported by the entire school district,” explained library director Nickie Marquis. “We’re always looking for ways to get out of the building, out of the village, and make connections with all the neighborhoods we serve.” A Little Free Library is a small book-exchange box where readers can find a book for themselves or leave one to share with others. There are more than 60,000 in 80 countries around the world; this newest addition is at Borodino Hall in Spafford.

With the enthusiastic endorsement of the Spafford Area Historical Society, which owns Borodino Hall, Amelia got to work. Funds raised from friends and family paid for a new Library and supplies. Amelia provided the labor, spending hours in the library’s basement sanding and painting in the hope of surprising her parents on graduation weekend. The Library found its home in the lovely little garden at Borodino Hall on June 22nd.

“I was thrilled that we could station the Library in Spafford,” said Amelia. “We live nearby, so my parents could easily use it themselves. I hope the Spafford community will use it and enjoy it, and that the Little Free Library will ignite – or reignite – the spark of reading for many people.”

More Libraries are planned as funding becomes available.

Would you like to help support Amelia’s efforts? To help keep the Spafford Little Free Library in great condition, please contact Nickie or Deanna at the Skaneateles Library!

Upcoming Library Events

Merry-Go-Round Youth Theatre Presents The Bremen Town Musicians

Monday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Austin Park

A donkey, a dog, a cat and a rooster have all left their homes for a whirlwind, musical adventure and learn that their unique talents are what make them special. Don’t forget blankets and lawn chairs!

Focus 1943: A two-part WW II Lecture with Tom Henry

Wednesdays, Aug. 8 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.

As 1943 opened, the Red Army was close to victory in Stalingrad, British and American troops were squeezing Rommel out of North Africa and US troops were forcing the withdrawal of the Japanese from Guadalcanal. Henry’s lecture will look at this critical year through invasions of Sicily and Italy, massive battles on the Russian Front and the costly lessons of island campaigns in the Pacific.

