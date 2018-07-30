Runner support Watershed Shuffle

Jul 30, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press
2018 Watershed Shuffle winners
A beautiful summer day brought out the top runners to the 9th annual 2018 Otisco Lake Watershed Shuffle. OLPA had great support from the community in the number of volunteers helping the event to take place.
The prize winners L to Right above were:
25 Morgan Gould – 17 and under girls – first place
59 William Thornton -17 and under boys – first place
54 Bonnie Stathis – Overall Women – first place
65 Lisa Zdan – Overall Women – second place
29 Ben Hardwick – Overall Men – second place
49 Carl Santariello 17 and under boys – second place
Also making the Watershed Shuffle a possible winner for both participant and community observers were 30 beautifully designed themed baskets incorporating several donated items from local merchants.
