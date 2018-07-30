 

Runner support Watershed Shuffle

2018 Watershed Shuffle winners

A beautiful summer day brought out the top runners to the 9th annual 2018 Otisco Lake Watershed Shuffle. OLPA had great support from the community in the number of volunteers helping the event to take place.

The prize winners L to Right above were:

25 Morgan Gould – 17 and under girls – first place

59 William Thornton -17 and under boys – first place

54 Bonnie Stathis – Overall Women – first place

65 Lisa Zdan –  Overall Women – second place

29 Ben Hardwick – Overall Men – second place

49  Carl Santariello 17 and under boys – second place

  • Joe Bergen  – Overall  Men – first place

Also making the Watershed Shuffle a possible winner for both participant and community observers were 30 beautifully designed themed baskets incorporating several donated items from local merchants.

From the Skaneateles Lake Association

