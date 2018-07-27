Motorcyclist killed on Route 92 in Manlius after collision with SUV

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies, New York State Police and the Town of Manlius Police Department responded to the crash on Route 92 Thursday night. (photo courtesy Town of Manlius Police)

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash yesterday evening on Cazenovia Road (Route 92) in Manlius that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

On July 26, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy on patrol came upon a crash that just occurred on Cazenovia Road at Oran Delphi Road that involved an SUV and a motorcycle. Upon investigating the crash, the deputy discovered the motorcyclist unconscious and unresponsive with serious injuries.

The deputy along with additional motorists that stopped, began performing lifesaving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he later died.

Deputies investigating the crash interviewed witnesses who reported that the motorcyclist had been traveling south on Cazenovia Road and had passed several south bound vehicles before nearing the intersection of Oran Delphi Road where a Toyota SUV operated by female in her 20s, had just made a left turn onto Cazenovia Road from Oran Delphi Road. The motorcycle collided with the SUV in the north bound lane of Cazenovia Road.

The names of the two drivers were not released by police.

Cazenovia Road between Oran Station Road and Pompey Center Road was closed for several hours while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team processed the scene. The road was reopened around midnight.

Sheriff’s Deputies were also assisted by the New York State Police and the Town of Manlius Police Department.

No tickets have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

