Deputies seek help with hit and run

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the occupants of a dark colored sedan that struck a pedestrian Sunday night in the parking lot of the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater.

On July 22nd, at approximately 11:08 pm, Deputies responded to a reported hit and run involving a pedestrian in the F section of the Orange parking lot at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater. Deputies investigating the incident report that a 31 year old male was struck by a dark colored sedan, which fled from the area prior to the arrival of first responders. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was transported to Upstate University Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The vehicle, which witnesses described as having front driver side damage, was later located abandoned in Cayuga County. As sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the occupants of the vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 315-435-3051 or by sending an anonymous tip via Tip411.

