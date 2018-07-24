Skaneateles school district announces staffing appointments

At a recent Skaneateles Board of Education meeting, the Board welcomed both newly appointed Superintendent Lynda Quick and newly appointed K-12 Humanities Coordinator, Francine Grannell, to the district. The appointments of Quick and Grannell follow the previous appointments of Michelle Crisafulli, the district’s new Principal of the State Street Elementary School, and Patrick Brown, the former K-12 Humanities Coordinator and new Principal for the Waterman Primary School.

In addition to these changes, Superintendent Ken Slentz and new Superintendent Lynda Quick are coordinating a search for the district’s next Director of Learning, a position that oversees preschool and K – 12 special education, amongst other duties. The district is currently establishing interview committees for each of the candidates who have been brought forward. Following this search, Administration and the Board of Education will determine how to replace Dan Silky, a director within the Business Office, as he will be leaving the district on August 3rd to take over as Business Official at the Otselic Valley Central School District.

While a number of personnel changes are taking place across the district, the Board and Administration continue their focus on the development and implementation of the district’s strategic plan. This plan was constructed with the assistance of a community advisory committee, which has been in place since 2015.

For more information on events happening in our schools, please visit our website at www.skanschools.org and follow us on Facebook at Skaneateles.Schools

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story