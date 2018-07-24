Caz baseball players heading to PA for Mid Atlantic championships

Jul 24, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
The 14-year-old Valley Babe Ruth All-Star baseball team will be heading to Williamsport, PA for the Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament this week. Wish them luck! (submitted photo)
Five area youth baseball players will be headed to Williamsport, Pa., next week to play in the Babe Ruth Mid Atlantic Baseball Championship. Cazenovia athletes Byrnes, Maximus Digiacomo and AJ Rothfeld, and DeRuyter athletes Gavin Richardson and Ryder Forrest are part of the team.
The Babe Ruth League, Inc. Middle Atlantic Region is comprised of organization from the “States” of Delaware, Maryland, Southern New Jersey, Northern New Jersey, Eastern New York, Western New York, and Pennsylvania.
Babe Ruth League, Inc. is a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to developing better citizens by providing properly supervised baseball and softball competition for players ages 5-18. Established in 1951, there are now over 8,600 leagues and 52,000 teams representing almost one million players in the United States and Canada.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jul 24, 2018 0
Jul 24, 2018 0
Jul 24, 2018 0
Jul 24, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 24, 2018
Jul 24, 2018
Jul 23, 2018