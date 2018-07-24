 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Caz baseball players heading to PA for Mid Atlantic championships

Jul 24, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News

Caz baseball players heading to PA for Mid Atlantic championships

The 14-year-old Valley Babe Ruth All-Star baseball team will be heading to Williamsport, PA for the Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament this week. Wish them luck! (submitted photo)

Five area youth baseball players will be headed to Williamsport, Pa., next week to play in the Babe Ruth Mid Atlantic Baseball Championship. Cazenovia athletes Byrnes, Maximus Digiacomo and AJ Rothfeld, and DeRuyter athletes Gavin Richardson and Ryder Forrest are part of the team.

The Babe Ruth League, Inc. Middle Atlantic Region is comprised of organization from the “States” of Delaware, Maryland, Southern New Jersey, Northern New Jersey, Eastern New York, Western New York, and Pennsylvania.

Babe Ruth League, Inc. is a non-profit, educational organization dedicated to developing better citizens by providing properly supervised baseball and softball competition for players ages 5-18. Established in 1951, there are now over 8,600 leagues and 52,000 teams representing almost one million players in the United States and Canada.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Thank you to the United Community Chest
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling