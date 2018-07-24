August events announced for Camillus Senior Center

By Tricia Bacon

Senior Citizens Coordinator

Special events that are offered for the month of August2018 at the Camillus Senior Center 25 ½ First St. Camillus, NY.

Painted Treasures

Come create a decorative, hand painted keepsake. All Supplies Included. 10 to 11:45 a.m. $15 per person. First Thursday of the month – Aug. 2. A tray will be painted. Call the senior center for more information.

Senior Center Meeting

All seniors are invited to attend monthly meetings to learn about activities, events, and other happenings at the center. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 1 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 6 we will have a presentation about the future Camillus Aviation Museum.

Ice Cream Social

Join us on Monday, Aug. 6, following our monthly center meeting at 1 p.m. We will enjoy ice cream sundaes!

Stretch, Strengthen and Balance

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Next session begins on Tuesday, Aug. 7 thru Thursday, Sept. 13. $15 per person/6 week session. This program includes exercises to accommodate seniors of all ability levels. Strength and balance training exercises are done either in a seated position or standing with a chair. Register at the center.

Play Performance

Theater troupe F185, a group of OCC drama alumni, is putting on a comedy called “$1.08” about a hilariously bad dollar store with characters who have big dreams to follow. All seniors are invited to attend the dress rehearsal at no charge on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Transitional Care

Learn what transitional care is all about from inpatient rehabilitation to occupational, physical and recreational therapies. Offered by Community Hospital at Upstate. Thursday, Aug. 16 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Free. Call 315-672-5820 to register.

Grip and Hand Strength Screening

Find out how to improve your hand and finger strength for activities of daily life and learn about adaptive equipment to make life easier. Thursday, Aug. 16 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Free. Call 315-672-5820 to register.

Stroke Awareness

Spot a stroke F-A-S-T: Time is a crucial factor in being able to treat a stroke and reduce its effects. Join us for this informative talk where you will learn about different types of stroke, signs/symptoms and causes/risk factors. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 10:45 a.m. Free. Presented by Upstate Stroke Center. Call 315-672-5820 to register.

Mexican Train

Join us for a fun afternoon playing games! We’ll use dominoes to play the easy to learn game of Mexican Train. Third Monday of each month Monday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. Call the center to learn more.

Bunko Party

Join us for this fun dice game. Great chance to get out, meet friends and socialize. All supplies and refreshments provided. Prizes. Second and fourth Monday of the month, (Aug. 13 and Aug. 27) from 1 to 3 p.m. $2 per person – Cash. Call 315-672-5820 to sign up.

AARP Smart Driver Course

Learn defensive driving techniques to keep you safe on the road and receive a reduction on your car insurance. Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 8:30 to 3 p.m. You must be here for the entire class. $20 for AARP members, $25 for non-members. Make checks payable to AARP – a separate check for each person. You may bring a lunch or order lunch at the center, sigh up beforehand. Participants should bring their unexpired driver’s license and AARP membership card if applicable. Class size is limited so early registration is recommended. Phone registration will NOT be accepted. Please mail in payment with the registration form (available at the center) to the Senior Center at 25 ½ First St. Camillus, NY 13031 or stop by the center with payment and to complete the registration form. Call 315-672-5820 for more information.

Senior Center Variety Show

Calling all Seniors! If you have a talent for singing, dancing, playing an instrument, acting or just being funny – stop by or call the office at 315 -672-5821 for more information on how you can be involved in a senior center production on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Fun for All!

The center serves daily lunches that start at noon Monday – Friday. Seniors age 60+ and their spouses of any age are eligible. Suggested contribution is only $3 Guests under 60 are $6. Call ahead at 315-672-5820 for more information or to register.

