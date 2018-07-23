OFF TO THE RACES: 41st annual Lorenzo Driving Competition returns

Pleasure drivers circled around the main ring at the Lorenzo Driving Competition last Saturday with an array of beautiful horses and carriages. (photo by Lauren Young)

The Lorenzo Driving Competition returned July 20 to 22 at the Lorenzo Historic Site in Cazenovia with two exciting new additions — a third day of competition and free tickets to the Great New York State Fair to the first 500 spectators each day.

“For 41 years, the Lorenzo Driving Competition has been a signature summer equestrian event in the Central New York area,” said LDC Board President Carol Buckhout. “We are excited to continue this tradition, which partners history with modern carriage driving, especially as we recognize the 225th anniversary of the founding of Cazenovia.”

After the show suffered a cancellation last year due to Mother Nature’s wrath, the show honoring the classic and charming competition has returned to the Lorenzo State Historic Site grounds, with organizers “proud to help honor our history,” said Buckhout.

New this year, the first 500 visitors of each day received free tickets to the State Fair, which runs Aug. 22 to Sept. 3. “I grew up in Cazenovia and am proud to say what a wonderful event it is for the community,” said acting State Fair Director Troy Waffner.

Also for the first time in its 41-year history, the show has expanded to three days with a “Fun Friday, house rules” competition — a day that started with a driven dressage class, testing the skill of horse and driver as they performed a pattern with circles, diagonals and changes of gait, followed by each team driving through fields and wooded areas before stopping at Empire Farmstead Brewery to negotiate an obstacle course before returning to Lorenzo.

Festivities began Friday night with the “Hats Off to Lorenzo” welcome reception, inviting spectators to join competitors on the showgrounds and wear their best topper for competition in the popular hat contest. Judges featured Dave Katleski, owner of Empire Farmstead Brewery and Troy Waffner, acting director of the New York State Fair.

The heart of the Saturday and Sunday shows showcased the polished pleasure-driving teams showing off a combination of skill, attire and showmanship that defines the sport, with competition taking place in two rings — one featuring such crowd favorites as the Carriage Dog and Antique Vehicle classes and one dedicated to an obstacle class.

Also on Saturday was a beagling demonstration by the Limestone Creek Hunt and Sunday morning celebrated Lorenzo’s signature five-mile Pleasure Drive-pace through the countryside south of the Lorenzo site followed by a dog agility demo.

The popular Brew and BBQ buffet was held Saturday night centerpiece with live music by the Cazenovia Community Band and beverages provided by Empire Farmstead Brewery and Critz Farms Brewing and Cider Company.

For more information about the Lorenzo Driving Competition, visit lorenzodriving.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story