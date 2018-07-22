 

Saccone charged while out on bail

Jul 22, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

Camillus Man Out on Bail is Charged Again
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Town of Camillus man has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after deputies witness vehicle operating in a reckless manner.
Sunday morning at approximately 2:03 a.m., deputies patrolling the area of Electronics Parkway near Seventh North Street observed a 1983 Chevrolet Malibu performing a “burnout” (a practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction.) Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as Anthony J. Saccone (31) of Gulf Road, Camillus.
Saccone, who was currently out on bail from a pending criminal case involving a fatal alcohol related crash, was further discovered by deputies to have consumed alcohol while operating the vehicle. Saccone refused to take a breath test and was subsequently taken into custody.
Saccone was being held in the Justice Center and was expected to be arraigned sometime this morning on the charges of reckless driving, unsafe start, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and uninspected motor vehicle.

