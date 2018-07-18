Suspended East Syracuse fire chief to appear in court on July 25

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

East Syracuse Fire Chief James Brewster, who was suspended without pay from his position last June after allegedly posting a racist comment on Facebook, will answer the allegation at a court hearing on July 25.

During a Village Board of Trustees meeting on July 17, Mayor Bob Tackman signed a letter designating Judge James E. Hughes to hold a court hearing for Brewster.

“We’re following the civil service process by allowing him to come in and discuss his point of view of the situation,” said Tackman. He declined further comment.

A motion was made by trustee Janet Maddox and seconded by trustee Mary Albanese, with all voting in favor to have the letter signed.

On June 29, Brewster, who was elected fire chief last April, was suspended without pay from his volunteer position, as well as his paid positon as caretaker of the village fire department, after allegedly posting a racist comment on Facebook.

A Facebook account, which appears to belong to Brewster, posted a comment about Rep. Maxine Waters stating, “Maxine gives the word n***** a bad name.”

Though the post has since been removed, several screenshots have been made of the comment.

After the mayor became aware of the post, Brewster’s suspension followed as the village further investigated the allegation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story