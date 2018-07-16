Area National Guard members promoted

 

Local National Guard members receive promotions

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Mark Fricano from Camillus, N.Y. and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion received a promotion to the rank of Captain.

Dylan Holgate from Syracuse, N.Y. and assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Mobile Command Post Operational Detachment received a promotion to the rank of Specialist.

Andrew Melnik from Camillus, N.Y. and assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company received a promotion to the rank of Private 1st Class.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

