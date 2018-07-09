Fairmount Library announces summer events

Jul 09, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
Fairmount library announces summer programs
Children ages 4-12 can read and track their books, and earn weekly prizes all summer. School-aged children, 6-12 yrs are invited to learn something new by attending these weeknight programs this summer:
Learn About Science with MOST Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m.
Learn Martial Arts with Tearney’s Martial Arts of Camillus July 23 at 6 p.m.
Learn About Music & Make a Musical Instrument July 30 at 6 p.m.
Summer Learning Closing Party Monday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.
Meditation and acupuncture Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m.
Join us for fascinating talk by Karen Gana PhD, MS, Lac, from “Your Health Acupuncture” on the ancient medical treatment of ACUPUNCTURE. Mini-stress treatments (no needles) will be given to all in attendance.
Be immersed in the beautiful meditative and restorative tones of Tibetan singing bowls. Please call Fairmount Community Library at 315-487-8933 to register.
Kids At Work Build and design with award winning STEM Learning Toys:
July 26 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 9 at 2 p.m.
Preschool Storytime and Craft – Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.; Registration is required.
July 12 – Weather Day
July 19 – Chickens & Eggs
July 26 – Llama Pajama Party
Aug. 2- Stuffed Animal Vet Clinic
Aug. 9 – Superhero Storytime & Finale
Adult Programs:
Bagels and Bios
Harriet Tubman: The Road to Freedom by Catherine Clinton
Friday, July 27 at 11 a.m.
Contemporary Book Club
The Memory Box by Eva Lesko Natiello
Thursday, July 11 at 4 p.m.
Pizza and Pages
The Warmth of Other Suns, by Isabel Wilkerson
Monday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
