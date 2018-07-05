Trooper teams up with wildlife rehabilitation center to rescue injured bird

NYS Trooper Javed with the baby starling he helped rescue in DeWitt this week. (submitted photo)

On July 3, state police responded to a complaint of an injured bird in the area of Deerfield Road in the town of DeWitt. Trooper Javed responded and located the baby starling, which appeared to have been abandoned.

Javed made contact with Critter Crossing Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, and made arrangements for the starling’s care. Javed turned the starling over to the center’s personnel, where it was immediately treated for dehydration.

The starling will remain with the center for further observation and any necessary medical treatment.

