 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Trooper teams up with wildlife rehabilitation center to rescue injured bird

Jul 05, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News

Trooper teams up with wildlife rehabilitation center to rescue injured bird

NYS Trooper Javed with the baby starling he helped rescue in DeWitt this week. (submitted photo)

On July 3, state police responded to a complaint of an injured bird in the area of Deerfield Road in the town of DeWitt. Trooper Javed responded and located the baby starling, which appeared to have been abandoned.

Javed made contact with Critter Crossing Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, and made arrangements for the starling’s care. Javed turned the starling over to the center’s personnel, where it was immediately treated for dehydration.

The starling will remain with the center for further observation and any necessary medical treatment.

Comment on this Story

Manlius braves the heat for Fourth of July parade
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling