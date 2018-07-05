 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Manlius braves the heat for Fourth of July parade

Jul 05, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News

Manlius braves the heat for Fourth of July parade

Manlius residents braved the heat to enjoy the 2018 Fourth of July parade this week. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Hundreds of red-faced residents flocked to the Village of Manlius’s sweltering Fourth of July Parade last Wednesday, despite it being one of the hottest recorded Independence Days in the state’s history.

At a toasty 80 degrees, the parade began at 10 a.m., starting on Seneca Avenue and concluding on Stickley Drive.

Over 80 participants marched this year, with Town of Manlius Supervisor Ed Theobald serving as this year’s grand marshal.

This year’s Fourth of July events started at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Saint Ann’s Church in Manlius, a bicycle decorating contest followed at 9:15 a.m. with a Stickley chair race at 9: 30 a.m. Following the 10 a.m. parade was a ceremony at the Village Amphitheatre where the Village of Manlius honored Theobold for his dedication to the town and village.

Village resident and former trustee Nancy Pfeiffer and longtime DPW employee Ricky Sterns also received the Swan Award, and the Town of Manlius Police Department received a Special Recognition Award.

“It’s quite the honor for the village to recognize the town,” said Chief of Police Michael Crowell.

Musical performances of the day included Downbeat Percussion, Letizia and the Z Band, the Jess Novak Band and Tink Bennett & Taylor Made.

Food, cornhole and carnival rides occurred throughout the day before the explosive main event — fireworks at dusk.

For a photo album of the event, see the Eagle Bulletin Facebook page at Facebook.com/eaglebulletin.

Comment on this Story

Madison County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Enforcement Effort
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling