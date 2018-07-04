Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

This week’s column was researched and written by Isabella Capozza, Erin Guthrie and Anna Major.

10 Years Ago

… from July 4th was the first anniversary of the opening of the art gallery located on Fennell street, Skaneateles Artisans. For their first anniversary, Skaneateles Artisans featured artists such as Carol Adamec, Cheri Haring, Barbara and Schramm and music by Peterson and Dennihy. They also provided refreshments for the celebration of their first anniversary. Today, the art gallery located under the Old Stone Mill, is owned and operated by artist entrepreneur, Teresa Vitale. Skaneateles Artisans carries a unique blend of high-quality art in a variety of mediums from many Finger Lakes artists. Skaneateles Artisans offer art classes and demonstrations as well as meet & greets with many artists and authors. The gallery has also featured over 80 different authors, artists, and poets in addition to selling art crafted by many local and regional artists. Spring hours for the gallery are 11-5 on Sundays and 10-5 Wednesdays-Saturdays by appointment. The gallery also offers First Friday celebration on the first Friday of the month where anyone can meet some of the artists featured in the gallery and enjoy their creations along with refreshments.

25 Years Ago

Charles Major, former town justice more than 25 years ago, who returned as the justice in the new millennium to the town of Skaneateles, had once spoke the true words of justice to many. The article which appeared 25 years ago in the Press highlighted Majors’ wit when he told the story of two very different subjects: a pretty girl vs. a drunk weepy girl, showing that everyone under the law will be treated the same, and that nothing is better than a good night’s sleep. As a community it is important in this day and age to take into consideration that the intent of the law has been and will always be fair to all. No matter who you are, our law enforcement works to see that everyone is treated fairly, regardless if they get a full night’s rest. For law enforcement, nothing will affect the ways of justice and the truth.

50 Years Ago

… Mrs. Ralph Mack and Mrs. F. H. Aspinwall met at the Presbyterian Church for a local Skaneateles Garden Club tour and meeting. The two local landscapers both had very different styles of planting. One used an old border-style and the other a multi-cultural blend. Many citizens from different towns came to see the broad selection of flowers and plants. They toured the grand house of Mrs. Paolini, and visited her garden with over 100 roses. Participants were given refreshments for the hot, sunny, summer day. According to the Skaneateles Garden Club’s Facebook page, the objective of the club today is “to promote the art of gardening; to aid in the conservation of natural flora: to promote the artistic use of flowers and other plant materials; and to further the beautification of Skaneateles.”

75 Years Ago

The 4th of July, a day full of gathering with friends and family, to celebrate the freedom and liberty of our country. In Skaneateles, and other small towns across our nation, this day is celebrated with parades, fireworks, and picnics. These are all things we are free to do because of our ancestors. The historical aspect is a monumental part of the American story, influencing our way of life today. Around 75 years ago, The Skaneateles Press, used a very prominent section of The Declaration of Independence to highlight this point. It read, “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitles them, a decent respect to the opinion of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to separation…” A powerful piece of history, that represents our independence and the power of America. So, as you celebrate the 4th of July, thank our nation of yesterday for what we are today!

100 Years Ago

In 1918, Protestants were questioning the difference in meaning between the words Christ and “the” Christ. Some argued that the word Christ is just an adjective; a Greek word meaning the anointed, and they could not understand how others used the word as a name and description of a human being. Other Protestants however believed that it is the perfect identifier for Jesus Christ because it distinguishes him from all others. To modernized religion today, 100 years later, people still argue the accurate use of the term. When you refer to Christ, do you mean Jesus’ surname or do you mean dedicated to the service of God?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story