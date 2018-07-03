Marcellus library July events

Marcellus Free Library plans July events

Friday night Concerts at the Library:

Friday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. AMP will be the warm-up band for SkanJam Kicks Band! Featuring Bobby Bartolotta on keyboard, Errol Fern on drums, Luke Hart on sax and guitar and Kevin Shea on bass. Support Marcellus musicians! Bring your lawn chairs and get ready to rock out. Free popcorn during the concert. *weather dependent – inside if raining.

Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. SkanJam Kicks Band in Concert! Featuring the talents of local musicians: Elizabeth Fern on lead vocals, Jim Laratta, drums, Andy Peebles, bass, David Peebles, horns and Jeff Unaitis on keyboards. Family friendly. *weather dependent – inside if raining.

Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Neil Minet and Electric Mud in Concert! Neil and the band will be back again at the Marcellus Free Library for their Summer Music Series on the lawn.* Come out for a great night of blues! *weather dependent – inside if raining.

Yoga Mondays with Tina: July 2, 9, 23 and 30 at 9:10 a.m., $7 a session; please bring a yoga mat.

Paper Crafts with Alyson: Friday, July 6 at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. and Wednesday, July 11 at 6:45 p.m. Free. Please call Alyson directly to registrar: 315-604-6467.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge: Starting July 1, read a book come into the library, fill out a raffle slip and be entered into a drawing once a week to win a gift card to a local business. Open to all.

For Children

Explore and discover at MFL Kids, prepare for an adventure! Dash down to the library and pick up your “Explorer’s Equipment” complete with “travel” reading log for picture and chapter books. For those who want to “expand their horizons” pick up your carabineer clip challenge card. Read. Record your titles. Take a chance on Challenge #1. Then, come into the library once a week for the next six weeks, get your reading log stamped, your completed challenge recognized and rewarded, and pick a prize. For every book/chapters read, receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several assorted prizes. For preschool aged children up to 5th grade. Registration is required.

Wednesdays, July 11 through Aug. 1: Toddler Story Time. Wednesday mornings at 9:15 a.m. Registration required.

Thursdays, July 5 through Aug. 2: Preschool Story Time. Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon. For children ages 4 through 6 years old. Registration required.

Monday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m.: The Museum of Science and Technology. All ages welcome.

Wednesday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m.: Bubblemania! Presented by Doug Rougeaux

All ages welcome.

Monday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m.: Symphony of Magic’ with Moreland the Magician. Presented by David Moreland.

Wednesday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m.: ‘The Science of Music’ with The Dirtmeister

Presented by Steve Tomecek.

Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m, Summer Learning Grand Finale Event:

‘Take a Tromp Through the Swamp’ Family Music Concert. Presented by Tom Sieling.

For Teens

Starting July 1, read a book come into the library, fill out a raffle slip and be entered into a drawing once a week to win a great prize. Open to all teens ages 11 to 18.

Chess Club: Tuesday, July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 6 p.m.: Join local chess champ Jeffrey Shi for a special chess club this summer. For ages 8 and up.

